Most distant ring galaxy may show early universe had more head-on collisions

For centuries, astronomers have relied on a simple visual cue to identify the aftermath of galactic collisions: a perfect, circular ring of newborn stars. These ring galaxies are rare, elusive, and typically found in the relatively nearby universe. But a new observation has pushed that boundary further back in time, capturing a structure that challenges just how common such dramatic events might have been in the early cosmos.

Photo: NASA website Cluster of galaxies

The subject is GS18660, a galaxy observed as it appeared just 2.1 billion years after the Big Bang. In earlier images from the Hubble Space Telescope, the galaxy presented a confusing, elongated shape. It was only when the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) turned its near-infrared spectrograph toward this distant object that the true geometry emerged: a distinct, circular ring. This is the most distant ring galaxy ever detected, a finding that sharpens our understanding of galactic evolution without yet resolving every detail of the formation process.

Separating the signal from the story

According to Michele Perna, the lead author of the study from the Spanish Astrobiology Center, the key to identifying the galaxy's nature lies in the data gathered by JWST. The telescope's sensitivity allowed the team to map the three-dimensional structure of GS18660, track the motion of hot gas, and reconstruct its star-formation history. However, it is crucial to distinguish between what was directly seen and what is being inferred. The ring itself is an observed feature; the collision that created it is a hypothesis supported by circumstantial evidence.

The strongest piece of that evidence is a neighboring dwarf galaxy. Observations show this smaller object moving away from GS18660 at a velocity of approximately 425 kilometers per second. Between the two, there is a bridge of gas where the flow of matter changes speed, indicating active gravitational interaction. The dwarf galaxy's position-near the minor axis of the main galaxy-matches the trajectory of an object passing through the center of a galactic disk. In this scenario, the shockwave from the passage drives gas outward, eventually condensing into the observed ring.

Using the speed and distance of the companion galaxy, researchers estimated that this interaction occurred roughly 17 to 42 million years ago. This timeline aligns with the estimated age of the starburst in the ring, during which 10% to 20% of the ring's stellar mass was formed. The coincidence of these timescales strengthens the collision hypothesis, but as Perna notes, it remains the preferred interpretation rather than a definitive conclusion.

A competing internal dynamic

Not all evidence points outward. GS18660 also exhibits a longitudinal structure resembling a stellar bar. In many galaxies, these bars are internal features that redirect gas and drive star formation, potentially creating ring-like structures through internal dynamics alone, without any external collision. While JWST has previously identified barred galaxies in the early universe, such as CEERS-2112, a clear example of a ring caused specifically by a bar at this early stage has not yet been documented. This leaves room for ambiguity, though the presence of the interacting dwarf galaxy tips the scales toward the collision model.

Christopher Conselice, a professor of extragalactic astronomy at the University of Manchester who was not part of the study, finds the merger hypothesis compelling. "Given the presence of the intruder galaxy and its stability with the main galaxy,” he observes, the evidence for a collision is persuasive. If GS18660 is indeed the result of a head-on encounter, it may necessitate a revision of statistical models. Previous estimates suggested that ring galaxies were as rare in the past as they are today-occurring in roughly one out of 10,000 galaxies. If such events were more frequent in the early universe, our understanding of how galaxies built their mass and structure during their first few billion years would need to be adjusted.

GS18660 offers a rare glimpse into the violent mechanics of the early cosmos. While the collision model is the most robust explanation currently available, the discovery stands as a testament to the complexity of galactic formation, where a single observation can open new questions about the frequency and nature of cosmic encounters.