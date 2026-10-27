Gold Nanospheres: Unlocking Heat-Resistant Enzyme's Hidden Speed

Inside a sealed ceramic capsule, an enzyme that should have folded into a useless lump of protein at 70°C stayed perfectly intact. Then, an infrared laser beam struck the material, and the chemical reaction inside accelerated ninefold. This was not a trick of measurement, nor a fleeting flash of activity. It was a controlled, repeatable mechanism where light generated heat, and heat drove a catalytic process without destroying the catalyst. Researchers from Sirius University of Science and Technology and the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology demonstrated this precise interaction, published in the journal Chemical Engineering Journal, supported by a Russian Science Foundation grant.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A scientist in the laboratory checks the temperature of the sample in a test tube in the cold

The Puzzle of Heat and Stability

Enzymes are typically fragile. Carboanhydrase, the specific enzyme used in this study, is a biological catalyst involved in cellular respiration that accelerates the conversion of carbon dioxide. In its free state, the protein has a strict limit: differential scanning calorimetry revealed that at 67°C, the enzyme undergoes irreversible structural changes and loses its function. For most biological catalysts, the breakdown point sits even lower, between 50°C and 60°C. Heat is usually the enemy of enzymatic activity, causing denaturation-the unfolding of the protein's 3D structure that allows it to function.

The team's challenge was to invert this relationship. They wanted heat to be the trigger, not the destroyer. To achieve this, they constructed a composite material with three distinct components: the carboanhydrase enzyme, hollow gold nanospheres, and a porous matrix of aluminum oxide. The aluminum oxide serves as a protective scaffold. Think of it as a porous ceramic shell that physically constrains the enzyme, preventing it from unfolding even when heated, while remaining open enough to let reactant molecules enter and exit. Experimental data confirmed this protection: when the free enzyme was heated in a water bath to 70°C, it denatured. The enzyme embedded in the aluminum oxide matrix, however, retained its structural integrity.

Light-Generated Heat as a Precise Switch

The gold nanospheres provide the control mechanism. Gold is highly efficient at absorbing infrared radiation and converting it directly into local heat. In a standard liquid environment, this rapid local heating would destroy the enzyme. But within the stabilizing aluminum oxide matrix, the enzyme survives the thermal spike. When the infrared laser is directed at the material, the gold absorbs the light and heats the immediate vicinity. This localized energy boost accelerates the enzymatic reaction. The system is remarkably efficient: the gold nanoparticles constitute only 0.5% of the total mass, ensuring the material remains economically viable.

The kinetic result is the core of the finding. Under laser irradiation, the reaction rate in the composite material increased nine times compared to the free enzyme operating under standard conditions. The material also demonstrated durability, maintaining its catalytic activity through 11 consecutive cycles of heating and cooling without degradation. This repeatability suggests the mechanism is robust and not a one-time event.

From Lab Bench to Biological Applications

The choice of materials was driven by practical biological compatibility. Both aluminum oxide and gold are already used in medical applications due to their biocompatibility. Infrared light was selected specifically because it penetrates biological tissues effectively, a property that opens the door to potential medical uses. Andrei Drozdov, a candidate of chemical sciences and senior researcher at the Sirius Center for Genetics and Life Sciences, noted the concept's potential in green technologies, such as carbon dioxide capture, and biotechnology.

However, the current status of this work remains at the laboratory stage. The study demonstrates a proof-of-concept for light-activated enzymatic stability, but it does not yet address the complex challenges of in vivo application. For medical use, such as targeting tumor cells by locally activating a reaction, researchers must first solve issues of precise delivery, the material's behavior in a live biological environment, and strict temperature control to prevent tissue damage. The nine-fold speed-up is a verified result in a controlled synthetic matrix, not yet a validated therapy in living organisms.