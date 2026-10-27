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A 237-Million-Year-Old Armor-Clad Frog Proved It Could Live on the Ocean Floor

Science

For most amphibians, the ocean is a death sentence. Their skin, designed for respiration and moisture absorption, is highly permeable, making them vulnerable to osmotic shock; in saltwater, they quickly dehydrate or lose critical minerals. Even the rare crab-eating frog, capable of enduring brackish water, must eventually return to freshwater to recover its body mass. Yet, 237 million years ago, in the Late Triassic, an organism called Gerrothorax maritimus lived and thrived deep in the ocean off the coast of what is now Guizhou, China.

Ancient seech in the sea
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Ancient seech in the sea

The discovery of nearly complete skeletons of G. maritimus in deep-sea sediments-hundreds of miles from any coastline-challenges the biological assumption that amphibians are strictly excluded from marine environments. These creatures were not accidental travelers washed out to sea by a storm; they were permanent residents of the ocean floor.

The Armor as a Biological Barrier

A research team from the University of California, Davis, Peking University, and the Guizhou Provincial Geological Museum, publishing in Nature Ecology & Evolution, suggests that the animal's survival depended on its unusual anatomy. G. maritimus possessed a disk-shaped body encased in dense bony plates. While this armor provided a shield against predators, such as three-meter-long ichthyosaurs, its primary physiological function was likely an osmotic seal.

By covering its skin in bone, the amphibian effectively blocked the direct absorption of saltwater through its dermis. This anatomical shift forced a change in how the animal interacted with its environment: instead of absorbing water through its skin, it likely ingested seawater through its mouth, processing the salt via its digestive tract. Gills, a known feature of the Gerrothorax genus, may have further assisted in filtering the fluids.

Benthic Life and Evidence of Residency

The skeletal structure and skull shape indicate that G. maritimus occupied a niche similar to modern carpet sharks. It was a benthic suction feeder, lying motionless on the seabed and vacuuming up prey that drifted too close. This specialized behavior allowed it to conserve energy in a high-pressure, saltwater environment.

The most telling evidence of its marine residency lies in the preservation of the fossils. Ryosuke Motani, a paleontologist at UC Davis and study co-author, notes that terrestrial animals that die and drift into the ocean typically decompose or lose their limbs before sinking. In contrast, the G. maritimus specimens retain small, delicate details, including toes. This indicates the animals died exactly where they lived: on the deep ocean floor.

The existence of G. maritimus does not erase the fundamental physiological limits seen in modern amphibians. Instead, it reveals a rare evolutionary detour. Through a combination of heavy dermal armoring and a specialized digestive approach to salt, this organism managed to occupy a habitat that remains a forbidden zone for every living amphibian species today.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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