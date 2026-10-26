Mathematical Possibility Is Not An Observed Property Of Nature: Electrons In A Metal

In a metal, electrons are typically expected to behave like waves spreading freely across the crystal lattice, similar to ripples on the surface of a calm ocean. However, researchers at Columbia University have captured evidence of a phenomenon that defies this intuition: electronic waves trapped at a single point. This observation occurred in the metal Pd 5 AlI 2 , where, despite the presence of pathways for movement, electronic states ceased to propagate. A publication in the journal Science marks the first experimental confirmation of a long-standing theoretical prediction: the existence of a bound state in the continuum (BIC) within a metallic material.

Photo: Александр Рощин is licensed under Pravda.Ru Quantum interaction

The key evidence consists of spectroscopic images obtained through atomic scanning. These snapshots reveal localized electronic waves surrounding atomic defects in the lattice. Previously, this form of quantum interference trapping had been demonstrated only for photons. For electrons in a metal, it remained a hypothesis.

The finding indicates that destructive interference is capable of completely suppressing electron propagation, even if other states in the same material continue to move freely.

How Quantum Interference Creates a Trap

Quantum mechanics describes an electron as a wave that can simultaneously traverse multiple possible paths. When these waves overlap, they can either reinforce or cancel each other. In Pd 5 AlI 2 , the atomic structure creates competing routes for electron hopping between atoms. This phenomenon is known as electron-hopping frustration. The result is destructive interference, which effectively closes the "exits” for the wave, holding it near a lattice defect.

"Bound electrons should not arise in a metal, but they exist in Pd 5 AlI 2 , says Rabakel Kweirosh, a theoretical physicist at Columbia University. What we observe is the first clear evidence that quantum interference is holding a state within a metal.” It is crucial to understand the boundary of this conclusion: the study proves the existence of a localized state due to interference, not a change in the fundamental properties of the metal itself. The material remains a conductor, but it contains "oases” where electrons are effectively frozen in place.

From Unexpected Metal to Potential Application

The discovery began in the laboratory of chemist Xavier Roy, who developed Pd 5 AlI 2 -a metal capable of being separated into thin two-dimensional layers while retaining its metallic properties. Measurements showed that electrons in it move slower than expected. Collaborative work with physicists Corey Deyn and Aravind Devarakonda (the latter now an assistant professor of applied physics at Columbia University) allowed the team to link this behavior to the lattice structure.

Later, using atomic-scale scanning and spectroscopy methods, a team led by Abhay Pasupathy discovered unusual patterns of electron trapping near defects.

The practical interest in BIC in metals stems from the potential to control particles. "Trapping a wave is an idea as old as quantum mechanics itself, but it took nearly a century to learn how to do it with light. Now we have realized it with electrons in a material,” Roy says. "And if you capture a particle, you can manipulate it.” Such states are potentially applicable in highly sensitive quantum sensors, quantum information processing, and quantum chemistry.

Currently, electron traps in Pd 5 AlI 2 form randomly around defects that arise during crystal growth. Scientists are already seeking ways to place these defects intentionally to control interference patterns. This discovery also sets a criterion for searching for other metals with frustrated crystal structures that may support localized electronic waves. While controlling the process remains a complex task, the fact that quantum interference can "stop time” for an electron in a conductor is already changing views on the boundaries of quantum state control.