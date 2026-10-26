Molecular Rotation Unlocks Hidden Electrical Conductivity

A molecular screw can be forced to rotate using only an electric current, but the most striking observation is not the movement itself-it is the relationship between that motion and the flow of electricity. In a discovery involving the molecule dithioacetylhelicene, researchers found that the molecule's ability to conduct electricity increases by two orders of magnitude specifically when it begins to rotate. In a static state, the molecule naturally adopts spatial configurations that hinder the flow of electrons; rotation is not a byproduct of the current, but a necessary condition for the current to flow efficiently.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Михайл Олейников is licensed under Все права защищены A scientist in the laboratory analyzes a microchip under a microscope

The Mechanism of Molecular Rotation

The experimental setup involves a dithioacetylhelicene molecule-a spiral structure-tethered between two atomically thin gold electrodes via sulfur atoms. While traditional molecular motors often require external manipulation, such as the tip of a scanning tunneling microscope, this system is driven by the voltage difference between the electrodes. As electrons pass through the spiral structure, they transfer angular momentum to the molecule, effectively acting like a ball striking a pinwheel to initiate rotation.

The researchers demonstrated precise control over this movement: by simply reversing the polarity of the applied voltage, they could switch the direction of the molecule's rotation. This establishes the device as a current-driven molecular motor with a reversible directional trigger.

Conductivity Through Dynamics

Logic might suggest that physical rotation would disrupt the orderly flow of electrons. However, quantum mechanical simulations performed on the LiCCA supercomputer reveal the opposite. In a stationary state, the molecule's geometry creates "bottlenecks" that restrict electronic transport. The act of rotation dynamically alters the molecule's spatial orientation, forcing it to bypass these low-conductivity states and move through configurations where the electronic channel is most open.

The result is a measurable increase in conductivity up to 100 times that of the static state. The alignment between the theoretical supercomputer models and the experimental data confirms a direct causal link: the rotation actively modulates the molecule's electrical properties.

The Limit of the Claim

Despite the significance of the result, the discovery remains at the fundamental research stage. The system currently consists of a single molecular specimen held between gold needles in a controlled laboratory environment. This is a proof-of-concept regarding molecular dynamics and conductivity modulation, rather than a scalable industrial component. While the authors suggest potential applications in spintronics and microfluidics, these remain theoretical trajectories. The verified achievement is the demonstration that a molecule's mechanical motion can be directly controlled by current to fundamentally alter its own conductive capacity.