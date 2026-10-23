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Black Hole Flares Mimic Solar Storms

Science

In the heart of the galaxy NGC 3783, a supermassive black hole is exhibiting behavior unexpectedly familiar to those who study our own Sun. Astrophysicists from the Technion Institute in Israel have identified energetic outbursts in the black hole's corona-the region of searing gas enveloping the singularity-that mirror the mechanics of solar storms, suggesting a universal set of rules for plasma behavior regardless of scale.

Galaxy
Photo: Веб-сайт НАСА
Galaxy

The discovery centers on a phenomenon known as the Neupert effect. First documented on the Sun in 1968, this effect occurs when a sharp spike in microwave or radio emission precedes a more gradual increase in soft X-ray radiation. In the context of solar physics, this sequence acts as a diagnostic signature of magnetic reconnection: a process where magnetic field lines tangle, snap, and reconnect, releasing vast stores of energy that propel charged particles into space.

While solar flares can disrupt satellites or threaten astronauts, the energy released by a black hole millions of times more massive than the Sun operates on a different magnitude. By detecting the Neupert effect in the corona of NGC 3783, the research team, led by graduate student Gal Vardi and Professor Ehud Bahar, found the first direct evidence that these same magnetic triggers operate in the extreme gravitational environments of supermassive black holes.

This observation was made possible through the precision of the XRISM telescope-a collaborative venture between NASA, JAXA, and ESA-alongside data from the XMM-Newton observatory. The XRISM instrument provides the sensitivity required to resolve the movement of high-temperature gas near the event horizon, allowing the international team to track the specific dynamics of X-ray emissions.

The identification of this signal does not imply that black holes "weather" in the way stars do, but it does establish that the conversion of magnetic energy into heat and particle motion follows a consistent physical pattern across the universe. By observing these "black hole storms," scientists can use these distant gravitational giants as natural laboratories to study plasma physics under conditions that cannot be replicated on Earth.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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