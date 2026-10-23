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Physicists trapped a single antiparticle for months to test if matter and antimatter truly match

Science

According to the fundamental laws of physics, the universe should not exist. At the moment of the Big Bang, matter and antimatter were expected to be created in equal quantities. Because a particle and its antiparticle instantly annihilate each other upon contact, releasing energy, the cosmos should have ended up as a void. Instead, we live in a world composed almost entirely of ordinary matter. To understand why this asymmetry exists, physicists must measure the properties of antimatter with unprecedented precision. A team of researchers from Northwestern University in the United States has achieved a critical step in this pursuit: they successfully trapped a single positron, the antimatter counterpart to the electron, and held it in isolation for several months.

Higgs boson
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Higgs boson

The challenge of capturing an elusive particle

Positrons are constantly generated in space and on Earth, such as during radioactive decay. However, studying them is exceptionally difficult. A positron vanishes in a microburst of energy the moment it touches any material object or collides with an electron. To observe an antiparticle, it must be completely isolated from the material world.

The primary obstacle was that particles emitted from radioactive sources travel at extreme speeds, approximately 88% of the speed of light. Stopping such high-energy particles without destroying them is nearly impossible. Researchers led by Gerald Gabrielse and Tom Myers developed a multi-stage system to overcome this:

  • Slowing down: The positrons were passed through a tungsten crystal. While most were lost, some lost energy and emerged from the other side, temporarily forming an exotic pair with an electron known as positronium.
  • Trapping: In this state, the antiparticle entered a tiny aperture in a specialized device called a Penning trap. There, an electric field stripped away the extra electron, leaving the positron alone.
  • Cooling: To prevent the particle from moving erratically, the system was cooled to near absolute zero (minus 273 degrees Celsius). In this state, the positron floated in a vacuum, held in place by magnetic fields without touching the walls of the container.

Why a "domesticated” positron matters

Holding an antiparticle for months is not merely a record for the sake of record. It provides scientists with the opportunity to perform the most precise measurements of antimatter parameters in history.

In physics, the concept of CPT symmetry dictates that a particle and its antiparticle should be mirror images of each other. For instance, the magnetic properties of an electron and a positron should be identical in magnitude but opposite in sign. Scientists already know the electron's magnetic moment with incredible accuracy. Now, they plan to measure the same parameter for their captured positron. If even a slight discrepancy is found, it would overturn our understanding of the fundamental laws of nature and potentially explain why the universe did not annihilate in its first seconds of existence.

The research team has already begun measurements, using microwave radiation to manipulate the quantum state of the positron. Initial results are expected in early next year. As Gerald Gabrielse notes, any outcome of the experiment will be significant. If the properties match, it will confirm the reliability of current theories, though the question of why matter prevailed over antimatter will remain open. If a difference is found, it will mark the beginning of a new era in physics.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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