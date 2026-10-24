Bleached coral can recover in days if physically touching a healthy clone

In a laboratory tank, a random accident offered a glimpse into a survival mechanism that defies the typical prognosis for coral reefs. Two fragments of the same coral clone drifted into close contact. One was healthy; the other was bleached, nearly transparent, and starving. Within days, color began to return to the pale fragment. This observation, made by Stanford professor Steve Palumbi, challenges the long-held assumption that once a coral has expelled its symbiotic algae, its recovery is slow, uncertain, or impossible. The event suggests that nature has built a direct, physical conduit for transferring life between individuals.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by Ank Kumar, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Coral reefs

The physics of survival

Corals rely on microscopic algae for energy. When water temperatures spike, corals expel these partners, a process known as bleaching. The animal survives, but it is effectively on a diet of zero, becoming vulnerable to disease and decay. In the wild, recovery-if it happens at all-often takes months or years.

Researcher Danny Collins and his team set out to test whether this recovery could be accelerated. They used genetically identical fragments from a single clone to ensure the corals recognized each other as "self." The experiment was deceptively simple: pairs of one healthy and one bleached fragment were placed in tanks. In the first group, the fragments touched. In the second, they were separated by a gap of just a few millimeters. The difference in outcome was stark. The pairs separated by the tiny gap died. The pairs that made physical contact fully recovered in just seven weeks.

The mechanism lies in how corals distinguish themselves from their neighbors. When genetically identical tissues touch, they do not reject each other; they fuse. Under a microscope, researchers observed the formation of microscopic channels between the two organisms. Through these pathways, beneficial algae and nutrients flowed from the healthy donor to the depleted recipient. This biological transfusion began within three days of contact.

A spark for regeneration

The most striking finding emerged when the team varied the duration of contact. It turned out that the bleached coral did not need to remain attached to the donor for the entire recovery period. In many cases, five to seven days of contact were enough to provide a critical starting population of algae. Once established, the algae began to behave differently than in a standard recovery scenario.

Instead of merely maintaining the existing population, the symbiotic algae underwent rapid division. By the second week after contact, their numbers were doubling every four days-a rate approximately ten times faster than what is typically observed in wild populations. The healthy neighbor was not simply feeding the bleached coral; it was providing a spark that triggered an internal metabolic acceleration, allowing the recipient to drive its own regeneration.

From the tank to the reef

Translating this laboratory success to the open ocean presents a logistical challenge. It is not possible to find a genetic clone for every bleached coral on a vast reef to facilitate this direct fusion. However, the discovery shifts the strategic focus of conservation efforts. The data confirms that bleached coral tissues are capable of accepting external biological aid through direct physical channels.

The Stanford team is now investigating methods to deliver the necessary symbiotic algae without the requirement of a genetic match. The goal is to develop a way to introduce concentrated batches of beneficial partners, potentially allowing reefs to withstand heat waves and initiate a more robust, self-sustaining recovery.