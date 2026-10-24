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A Rare Edge-On View Reveals the Exact Vertical Recipe for Building Planets

Science

In the Scorpius-Centaurus association, roughly 453 light-years from Earth, lies a structure known as "Gomez's Hamburger" (GoHam). While it appears as a singular anomaly, its value to astronomers lies in its geometry: the protoplanetary disk is oriented almost perfectly edge-on relative to our line of sight. This rare alignment transforms the disk into a natural cross-section, allowing researchers to observe the vertical distribution of matter that will eventually form a planetary system.

Scientists see for the first time with the help of the powerful resolution of the James Webb space telescope
Photo: ESA by NASA, ESA, CSA, and J. Lee (NOIRLab), A. Pagan (STScI), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Scientists see for the first time with the help of the powerful resolution of the James Webb space telescope

Mapping the Vertical Divide

Using the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA) in Chile, researchers mapped the distribution of gas and dust grains within the disk. The data, published in The Astrophysical Journal, reveals a distinct stratification of materials. Lighter gases, specifically carbon monoxide, are concentrated in the upper layers. In contrast, heavier sulfur-bearing molecules settle deeper into the disk, while the central midplane contains a dense concentration of millimeter-sized dust-the primary building blocks for future planets.

The scale of the environment is immense, spanning approximately 93 billion miles (about 150 billion kilometers). The sheer volume of dust suggests that GoHam possesses enough raw material to potentially spawn multiple gas giants rather than a single isolated planet.

Asymmetry and Stellar Winds

The disk is not a uniform circle. Observations show a pronounced tilt in the dust clouds, with one side emitting a brighter, broader signal. Charles Low of the University of Minnesota suggests this asymmetry may be caused by a cosmic vortex drawing in additional material to fuel planetary formation.

Simultaneously, the system is losing mass. Weak carbon monoxide emissions detected in the northern region of the disk indicate a photoevaporative wind. This process occurs as the central star pushes gas out into deep space, gradually altering the chemical composition and total mass of the surrounding disk.

When first identified in 1985, GoHam was mistaken for a planetary nebula located 6,500 light-years away. Current data has corrected this distance and classification, repositioning the object as a benchmark for studying how matter is distributed in one of the largest protoplanetary disks observed in the Milky Way.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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