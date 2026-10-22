Quantum Network Stays Stable for 10 Seconds

In the laboratory, the problem with quantum information is rarely about sending it; it is about keeping it. A state that can be transmitted is often one that is too fragile to be useful. Researchers at the University of Oxford have addressed this tension by building a four-qubit network that links two distinct nodes, creating a system where quantum data is not just sent, but stored and processed across a distance. This is not a prototype of a faster internet, but a step toward a network where the hardware itself is capable of computation, separating the function of transmission from that of memory.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Nikolai Karaneschev, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/ Oxford 2009

The core challenge in quantum networking is the fragility of the superposition. Standard optical fibers transmit light pulses efficiently, but the quantum states carried by atoms or ions are susceptible to environmental noise. A stray magnetic field or thermal vibration can decohere the state, erasing the information. Oxford researchers, led by Gabriel Araneda, solved this by using a hybrid architecture that assigns different physical roles to different atoms within each node. They combined ions of strontium and calcium into the same system, leveraging the distinct properties of each element.

The division of labor is precise. Strontium ions act as the communicators. They are coupled to the optical fiber, emitting photons that travel to a central station. When photons from two different nodes interfere, the strontium ions become quantumly entangled. However, strontium is relatively sensitive to external noise. To protect the information, the entanglement is immediately transferred to calcium ions. Calcium serves as the storage medium, or the 'hard drive' of the system. It reacts much less to environmental disturbances, allowing the quantum state to persist long enough to be used.

The measurable distinction that makes this architecture viable is the lifetime of the quantum state. In many previous quantum network experiments, the coherence time is measured in milliseconds. That is too short for complex logic operations. In the Oxford experiment, the entangled state between the distributed nodes was maintained for approximately ten seconds. In the context of quantum mechanics, ten seconds is an eternity. It is the duration required to perform error correction and logical gates, shifting the system from a mere communication channel to a computational resource.

This stability has immediate physical consequences. It suggests the feasibility of distributed quantum computing, where separate processors, linked by fiber, operate on a single problem as a unified whole. It also opens a path to enhancing precision measurements. By linking atomic clocks across different locations, researchers could create a global timekeeping system with a precision that currently exceeds the capabilities of any single station. Furthermore, the architecture supports secure computations: a client could process data on a remote quantum server without the server being able to decipher the content, a property guaranteed by the laws of quantum mechanics rather than by computational complexity.

The work is not yet a finished network. The team is currently focused on implementing error-correction codes and scaling the protocols. The goal is to move from this four-qubit demonstration to a scalable infrastructure that mimics the topology of the internet but operates under quantum rules. Until error rates are reduced and the network is expanded, the system remains a laboratory proof of concept. However, the ten-second coherence window demonstrates that the fundamental obstacle-balancing transmission with storage-has been technically overcome in a controllable environment.