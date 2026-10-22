A Hidden Twist Explains a Crystal's Magnetic Split

In a glove box at the University of Texas at Dallas, Assistant Professor of Physics Menka Lu was manipulating atomically thin quantum devices when she noticed something that had been invisible for decades. The material in question, uranium oxytelluride (UOTe), has been known to scientists since the 1960s, yet it remained largely on the periphery of research until modern microscopy techniques allowed for a view of its internal architecture at atomic resolution. What Lu observed was not a disordered lattice, but a repeating, twisted atomic pattern. Her team has identified this as a chiral superlattice, a hidden structural feature that appears to be the key driver behind the crystal's rare combination of two distinct types of magnetism.

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The puzzle UOTe presents is fundamental: how can a single material exhibit the magnetic behaviors of both ferromagnets and antiferromagnets? In standard ferromagnets, atomic magnetic moments align in the same direction, creating a net magnetization. In antiferromagnets, neighboring moments point in opposite directions, typically canceling each other out so that the material has no net magnetization. Finding a material that unifies these opposing properties is, as Lu notes, fundamentally interesting because it challenges standard models of how electrons move through a crystal.

The evidence of the twist

The discovery emerged not from a targeted search for this specific structure, but from a different line of inquiry. Lu was examining crystals synthesized by Dr. Shen Ran, an associate professor of physics at Washington University in St. Louis. Using high-resolution transmission electron microscopy and scanning tunneling microscopy, she captured images with atomic-level precision. "I initially looked at this material for a completely different reason," Lu explained. "When I examined it using high-resolution microscopy, I found a natural superstructure that had not been recognized before."

This superstructure is defined by its chirality-a property where the atomic arrangement has a predominant left-handed or right-handed twist. This handedness is not merely a geometric curiosity; it directly influences how electrons propagate through the material. To confirm that this atomic pattern was the cause of the unusual magnetic behavior and not a side effect, a separate team from Harvard University, led by Dr. Xuan Gsu, an associate professor of applied mathematics, independently studied the same compound. By comparing their additional experimental results, the two groups verified that the chiral superlattice is a critical factor determining the electronic properties of UOTe.

From theory to application

The significance of this finding extends beyond basic physics into the realm of data storage. Antiferromagnetic materials are considered promising for future computer memory because they are generally less sensitive to external magnetic fields and can operate faster than conventional ferromagnets. A material that combines the stability of antiferromagnetism with the characteristics of ferromagnetism could unlock new possibilities for magnetic memory technology.

However, it is important to distinguish between the physical reality of the crystal and its potential utility. No practical memory devices based on this discovery have been demonstrated yet. The claim that UOTe could lead to faster, more robust memory remains a potential outcome rather than an established technological fact. The current achievement is structural: a verified, hidden atomic architecture in a known material that explains its rare magnetic duality.

The discovery also suggests that UOTe is not an isolated anomaly. Computational analyses indicate that hundreds of related compounds may contain similar superlattice structures. This expands the range of materials researchers can investigate for analogous electronic and magnetic properties. As Lu emphasized, the study provides a new pathway for searching for materials with these unusual traits. "Instead of focusing only on fundamental atomic arrangement, we can now also investigate larger superstructures that may influence electron behavior."

The results, which were funded in part by the U. S. Department of Energy, the Office of Naval Research, the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Office of Scientific Research, and the Army Research Office, were published in Nature on October 7. The work underscores a broader shift in condensed matter physics: modern microscopy is revealing structural features that previous generations of research could not resolve, transforming how scientists understand the relationship between atomic geometry and macroscopic magnetic properties.