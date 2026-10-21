Ancient Lizard Tail in Amber Proves Voluntary Shedding Existed 99 Million Years Ago

In the northwestern part of the Kachin State in Myanmar, resin trees once exuded a sticky, golden liquid that trapped the insects and small animals of the Cretaceous period. For a long time, scientists viewed these entombed creatures merely as snapshots of ancient life, frozen in time but offering little insight into how these animals actually lived. That perspective shifted with the discovery of an eight-millimeter fragment preserved within a piece of Burmese amber. It is a piece of a lizard's tail, and it changes our understanding of ancient reptilian behavior in a tangible way.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Мария Круглова, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ The fossil of an ancient lizard

The fragment, dated to approximately 99 million years ago, represents the first direct evidence that ancient lizards possessed the ability to voluntarily shed their tails as a defense mechanism. Known as caudal autotomy, this trait allows a lizard to detach its tail when grabbed by a predator. The severed tail continues to writhe, acting as a living decoy that distracts the attacker while the animal escapes. While we have long assumed this behavior existed in the deep past, finding physical proof of it was a significant hurdle for paleontologists.

The challenge lay in the nature of the fossil record. Before this discovery, scientists could only rely on indirect evidence. Fossilized vertebrae sometimes showed "fracture lines" or weak planes-structural weak points where a tail could break. However, the presence of these weak points did not confirm the animal's capability to actively trigger the separation. Without preserved soft tissues, it was impossible to distinguish between a tail that broke due to a predator's force and one that was shed through a complex physiological act.

The amber from Myanmar provided a rare exception. Resin acts as a perfect preservation medium, encapsulating soft tissues like skin and muscle in their original state. When researchers examined the fragment, initially mistaking it for a twig or insect part, they used micro-computed tomography to create a three-dimensional model. The internal structure revealed a definitive story.

The scan showed an idealized, clean cut at the point of separation. Surrounding this break were wedge-shaped bundles of muscle, arranged in a pattern that resembles the petals of a flower. This muscular arrangement is critical; it is the mechanism that allows a modern lizard to contract specific muscles to snap the tail cleanly. Perhaps most tellingly, the fragment lacked the ragged, torn wounds that would have remained if a predator had simply ripped the tail off. The precision of the cut pointed to a voluntary act of self-detachment.

By analyzing the scale morphology, researchers identified the fragment as belonging to a member of the skink family (Scincidae). Although the exact species could not be determined, the finding confirms that this survival strategy has remained remarkably consistent over the last 100 million years. The mechanism is not a recent innovation but a deeply rooted evolutionary solution.

This persistence suggests that the ability to shed a tail may be even older than the Cretaceous lizards found in amber. The tuatara, a reptile found in New Zealand whose evolutionary lineage stretches back 240 million years, also possesses the ability to autotomize its tail. This implies that the trait likely originated in a common ancestor of many modern reptiles, long before the rise of non-avian dinosaurs. In a world filled with predators, the ability to sacrifice a limb to survive a single encounter has proven to be a strategy as effective in the age of dinosaurs as it is today.