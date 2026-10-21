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North African Skull Refines Triassic Timeline

Science

On the southeastern edge of Algeria, within the Ilixi Basin, a 60-centimeter-long skull rests in geological time, dating back approximately 245 to 247 million years. This physical trace belongs to Stenotosaurus aitoualii, a predator that lived long before the first dinosaurs rose to prominence. For decades, the genus Stenotosaurus was defined by its presence in Western Europe; its appearance in North Africa expands the known geographic range of the species and offers a precise anchor for understanding the evolutionary tempo of Triassic ecosystems. The find was made by a joint team of paleontologists from the Borisyak Institute of Paleontology (Russian Academy of Sciences) and their Algerian colleagues, with results published in the Paleontological Journal.

The fossilized skull of the ancient amphibian of Eriops, found in Texas
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The fossilized skull of the ancient amphibian of Eriops, found in Texas

The skull is the primary evidence here. It is a massive, well-preserved specimen that allows researchers to examine anatomical features obscured or destroyed in older European samples. Specifically, the Algerian specimen reveals a distinct tilt in the cheek bones and a unique connection of bones in the occipital region of the skull. These details are not merely decorative; they indicate a more complex, "advanced” cranial structure compared to ancestors found in older strata of the same region. Because Stenotosaurus species are known to have existed in Europe during a specific, narrow window of time, their presence in Algeria serves as a biological clock, helping scientists better date the geological layers in this part of Africa.

Apex predators of the Triassic waters

Stenotosaurids belong to the group known as captorosaurids, a lineage of ancient amphibians that included some of the largest of their kind ever to exist. Biologically, they are closer to modern frogs and newts than they are to crocodiles, though their ecological niche and predatory behavior often parallel that of the latter. These large, fish-eating animals dominated fresh water environments-rivers, lakes, and lagoons-occupying the top of the food chain in their watery worlds. Today, science recognizes more than 40 species of such amphibians, which inhabited nearly every continent until the end of the Triassic period.

The discovery in Algeria is significant not just for adding a new location to the map, but for what it reveals about evolutionary change. By comparing the Algerian fossils with specimens from Eastern Europe and North America, researchers identified a coherent evolutionary line: a sequence of species replacing one another over millions of years. This chain provides a tangible record of how vertebrate communities responded to shifts in climate and landscape at the boundary between the early and middle Triassic. It is a reconstruction of change, grounded in the solid, measurable reality of bone and time.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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