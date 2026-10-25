ATLAS Comet: Solar Scorch Deeply Altered Surface

When interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS was detected in July 2025, it became only the third object of its kind to traverse the Solar System. Its arrival offered a rare opportunity to analyze matter originating from a different planetary system. However, a critical question emerged: how much of the comet's surface was altered by the Sun during its transit? Tessa Frinke and Darryl Seligman of Michigan State University set out to quantify this change, relying solely on published measurements of outgassing. Their calculations, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggest that solar heating stripped away a surface layer ranging from 1.7 to 5.2 meters thick. When accounting for likely dust losses, this erosion could exceed 10 meters.

Photo: Анна Маляева is licensed under Рubliс domain Крушение астероида

The researchers analyzed data on the velocity of various substances leaving the comet's coma before and after perihelion, its closest approach to the Sun. By modeling the rate of mass loss at different points along the trajectory, they estimated the total material expelled. Their figures indicate the comet lost between 18 and 58 billion kilograms of matter, primarily water vapor, carbon dioxide, and carbon monoxide. To translate these mass losses into physical depth, the team assumed the nucleus was a sphere with a radius of 1.3 kilometers and a density typical of solar system comets. Calculating how much the radius would shrink under such mass loss allowed them to determine the average thickness of the removed layer.

It is crucial to understand that these figures represent an average erosion distributed uniformly across the entire surface. They do not reflect the actual depth of weathering on specific patches, which could vary based on local conditions. Furthermore, gases constitute only a portion of the ejected material. Solid dust particles also left the comet, a factor that could significantly increase the total mass lost. If the mass of dust equaled the mass of gas, the erosion depth would range from 3.4 to 10.5 meters. In scenarios where dust mass was four times greater than gas mass, the removed layer could reach depths of 8.6 to 26.7 meters. This range stems from varying assumptions about the duration of the comet's activity; conservative estimates cover only observed intervals, while broader scenarios include periods when the comet was close enough to the Sun to begin sublimating specific ice fractions, even if those periods were not directly documented.

Nucleus size and density remain significant variables in these calculations, and the dust-to-gas ratio may have shifted during the flyby. A previous hypothesis suggested that cosmic radiation converted carbon monoxide into carbon dioxide in the outer layers. This process could explain the anomalously high carbon dioxide levels recorded before perihelion. Simulations of this chemical change indicated a depth of 15 to 20 meters for the altered zone. New estimates based solely on gas loss are insufficient to remove such a deep layer, but scenarios including dust allow for erosion depths that are comparable or even greater.

In their conclusion, the authors note that the comet's surface may have been stripped down to unaltered material. However, their calculations do not confirm this definitively. An alternative explanation is that different types of ice may have originally occupied different regions of the nucleus, altering the gas composition without requiring the exposure of pristine inner material. Nevertheless, these estimates provide astronomers with a tool to correlate changing chemical signals with potential depths within the nucleus. Comparing the composition of material ejected at different stages of the flyby will help distinguish what the comet inherited from its parent star from what occurred during its interstellar journey.