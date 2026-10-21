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Superconductor Surprise: Atomic Mosaic Shatters Uniformity Assumption

Science

For four decades, the scientific community operated on a fundamental assumption: a high-temperature superconducting crystal is a uniform entity. If you possess a sample of these materials, the atomic arrangement is expected to be consistent throughout its entire thickness. However, new evidence published in Physical Review Letters reveals that these crystals are not monolithic, but are instead a complex mosaic of competing atomic structures.

Heterogeneous system and researcher
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Heterogeneous system and researcher

The Scale of the Disruption

Researchers from the University of Warwick, led by Professor Mark Senn, focused their investigation on cuprate superconductors-materials capable of conducting electricity without resistance at low temperatures. Using scanning 3D X-ray diffraction at the European Synchrotron Radiation Facility (ESRF) in France, the team mapped the internal architecture of a 214-cuprate. This technique, analogous to a medical CT scan but tuned to the scale of atoms, allowed them to see inside the crystal in three dimensions.

The results contradicted the established model of a seamless atomic grid. The scans revealed distinct regions of the expected atomic structure interspersed with zones of a different, less understood configuration. Most striking was the nature of the interface between these two phases. In standard materials, the boundary between crystalline phases is typically a thin line only a few atoms wide. In the 214-cuprate, these transition zones stretch to approximately 150 nanometers. In the realm of atomic physics, such a distance is massive, transforming a simple boundary into a substantial structural domain.

Impact on Superconductivity

This structural discovery challenges the theoretical foundation of the field. Because previous measurements were "bulk" measurements-averaging the properties of the entire sample-the presence of these massive boundaries remained hidden. Professor Senn notes that these wide transition regions likely act as barriers to the movement of electrons, potentially hindering the very superconductivity the material is prized for.

The implication is that the observed performance of cuprates is not just a result of their primary composition, but a consequence of this internal "texturing." The researchers suggest that this structural complexity may be a characteristic not only of 214-cuprates but of the broader family of cuprate superconductors and other materials studied under high pressure. By identifying these 150-nanometer gaps, the study provides a physical explanation for why certain samples underperform and suggests that optimizing the internal homogeneity of the crystal is key to developing more efficient superconductors.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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