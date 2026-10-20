Great Lake sturgeon live much longer than science has counted

In the cold, murky depths of the Great Lakes, a lake sturgeon (*Acipenser fulvescens*) might be swimming past a timeline that stretches back to the signing of the U. S. Declaration of Independence. For decades, scientists believed the maximum lifespan of this species was roughly 150 to 180 years. But a new analysis suggests that these armored fish may live to be 200 years old, with some individuals potentially approaching 300. This is not a poetic exaggeration; it is a statistical correction that challenges how we measure age in long-lived vertebrates and, by extension, how we understand the resilience of their populations.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Alligator_Gar_(7987422207).jpg by shankar s. "Living fossil" that has hardly evolved in 100 million years

The Limit of the Spine

The standard method for dating sturgeon has long relied on reading the growth rings in their dorsal fin spines. It is a technique similar to counting the rings of a tree, but with a critical flaw: as the fish ages, the rings become increasingly compressed and difficult to distinguish. Biologists suspected for years that this method systematically underestimated the age of the oldest individuals, but suspicion was not proof. To break this impasse, a team from Michigan State University and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources turned away from a single, ambiguous spine and looked instead at the accumulation of data over time.

They analyzed decades of mark-recapture records. These are logs of sturgeon that had been tagged, released, and then recaptured many years later. By plotting the size of these fish against the known time between sightings, the researchers constructed a growth trajectory that continued to increase, albeit slowly, well into the centuries. To model this longevity, they applied mathematical frameworks previously used to determine the age of Greenland sharks, a species known to live for up to 400 years. While the methods differ-sharks are dated via isotopic analysis of eye lenses, while sturgeon are dated via growth curves-the logic is identical: find a signal of time that does not rely on easily misread physical markers.

A Slow, High-Stakes Strategy

The finding that sturgeon can live for two centuries does not merely extend a record; it reshapes the biological logic of their survival. The common explanation for longevity in fish is often reduced to a simple formula: slow growth in cold water. However, the lake sturgeon's ecology is more complex. These fish do not just grow slowly; they delay sexual maturity. Females typically do not begin reproducing until they are 20 to 30 years old, with males maturing slightly earlier.

This creates a population strategy that is the inverse of the "rapid replacement" model seen in many shorter-lived species. A sturgeon that lives to be 200 years old is a biological investment of immense scale. Because they reproduce infrequently, the loss of a single individual represents the loss of decades of successful reproductive history and adaptive knowledge. This makes the species inherently fragile to environmental shocks. Unlike a population that can recover from a die-off by quickly producing offspring, a sturgeon population requires stability. Pollution, dam construction, or overfishing do not just remove individuals; they remove the "seniors" who anchor the population's resilience.

Knowledge Across Time

The scientific validation of these lifespans mirrors a body of knowledge that has existed for far longer than modern biology. Scott Colborne, a researcher at Michigan State University, noted that when he shared these findings with Indigenous communities, the response was not surprise. Members of these communities, who have relied on sturgeon as a resource for centuries, had long understood that the fish could live for four hundred years. This empirical knowledge, passed down through generations of observation, aligns with the new statistical models.

While the study confirms that the sturgeon lives longer than previously thought, it does not explain the molecular mechanisms behind this longevity. We know the fish avoid the rapid decay and cellular senescence that plague shorter-lived species, but the specific biochemical reasons for their slow aging remain a subject for future research. What is clear, however, is that our previous metrics were too narrow. If counting rings underestimates the age of sturgeon, it may also be underestimating the age of other long-lived marine and freshwater species, from whales to certain sharks.

Ultimately, the sturgeon's longevity is a measure of patience in a system that demands it. It is a reminder that in the Great Lakes, the clock does not tick in decades, but in centuries. And for a species that takes three decades to reach adulthood, the difference between a 150-year life and a 300-year one is not just a number; it is the difference between a population that can weather change and one that cannot.

Source: Pravda.Ru