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Thousands of Bones in Roman Ditch: Owls' Natural Disposal Site Unveiled

Science

In a shallow, twenty-meter ditch cutting through the landscape between Cambridge and Huntingdon, archaeologists encountered a puzzling geological anomaly: a dense layer containing nine thousand small bones and teeth. Initial impressions of a chaotic heap gave way to a precise count revealing the remains of at least 469 individual creatures, primarily common frogs and dark-collared voles.

Ancient mass grave
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Ancient mass grave

The site lacked the hallmarks of human interference. There were no charred fragments suggesting a fire, nor any incisions that would indicate butchery or a domestic refuse pile. The concentration of wildlife was absolute, yet the cause of its accumulation remained invisible to the naked eye.

To solve the mystery, Paul Clarkson of Bournemouth University and his team shifted their focus from the quantity of the bones to the microscopic damage on their surfaces. Bone acts as a chemical archive; when an animal is consumed, its skeleton undergoes a specific attack by gastric juices. By analyzing these erosion patterns, the researchers could treat the ditch as a forensic scene, narrowing down the list of potential predators through a process of elimination.

The evidence ruled out grey herons, grass snakes, otters, and polecats, as their digestive tracts leave distinct markers that did not match the findings. Diurnal birds of prey were similarly discounted. The profile eventually pointed toward two specific nocturnal hunters: short-eared owls and long-eared owls. Radiocarbon dating placed this accumulation in the 3rd century AD, during the Roman period, a time when the local environment provided an ideal hunting ground and the ditch served as a convenient perch or roost for these birds.

This discovery highlights a common bias in archaeology: the tendency to attribute any concentrated find to human intent, whether as a ritual offering or a dietary record. While amphibian remains from the 10th to 13th centuries in China have indeed been linked to human consumption, the British site reveals a different logic. It is the trace of a natural conveyor belt. Short-eared owls, which often gather in groups during autumn and winter, effectively transformed a Roman engineering feature into a biological waste site.

The observation shifts the perspective of the ancient landscape. The ditch is no longer merely a boundary or a piece of infrastructure, but a focal point of biological behavior. The mass of frog remains was not the result of a strange ceremony, but the byproduct of a hunting strategy that has remained largely unchanged from the Roman era to the present day.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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