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LIGO's Dilemma: Mirrors absorb critical light, a spectral detour emerged

Science

To detect the gravitational roar of colliding black holes, the LIGO observatories must maintain a laser beam's journey across four kilometers of vacuum with near-perfect precision. However, the pursuit of greater sensitivity has created a practical engineering paradox: the advanced mirrors designed for the Advanced LIGO+ (A#) upgrade use AlGaAs/GaAs coatings that are highly efficient at reflecting the primary beam but aggressively absorb green light at 532 nanometers. This specific wavelength is critical for the Arm Length Stabilization (ALS) system; without it, the mirrors would absorb the control signal, heating up and introducing thermal noise that would destabilize the entire instrument.

Laser beam in the laboratory
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Laser beam in the laboratory

The Spectral Detour

Researchers at the Australian National University (ANU) resolved this conflict not by modifying the mirror coatings, but by changing the light used to monitor them. They implemented a bypass strategy using an auxiliary laser operating at 1596 nanometers in the near-infrared spectrum-a wavelength that passes through the AlGaAs/GaAs coatings without significant absorption.

The system operates through a precise frequency conversion process. The auxiliary 1596 nm beam is converted to its third harmonic, while the main scientific laser (1064 nm) is converted to its second. By establishing a stable frequency offset between these two sources, the team created a mechanism to hand over control from the auxiliary laser to the main laser. This allows the system to lock the arm length using a non-absorptive signal before transitioning to the primary beam, ensuring the mirror remains cool and still.

From Benchtop to Vacuum Tube

The proof of concept, detailed in Physical Review D, hinges on the suppression of noise. Deon Hickey and his colleagues demonstrated that for a simulated 4-kilometer arm length, the system's noise level is approximately 10 picometers. Given that the full resonance width of the A# arm is about 1 nanometer, the positioning uncertainty is 100 times smaller than the measurement target. This ensures that the control system's own "jitter" does not mask the infinitesimal ripples of spacetime the observatory is built to find.

Despite the successful demonstration, a gap remains between this laboratory prototype and operational deployment. The current setup proves that the laser transition is repeatable and stable over several days, but it remains a bench-scale experiment. Moving the system into the actual 4-kilometer vacuum tubes requires scaling up the efficiency of the third-harmonic generation and integrating ultra-low-noise photodetectors.

The transition from a working model to a field-ready component is the final hurdle. The ultimate goal is to ensure that the control electronics can guide 100-kilogram mirrors, suspended in complex multi-stage vibration isolation, without introducing the very heat and instability the new coatings were meant to eliminate.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
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