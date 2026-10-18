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Arctic sea ice melt season stopped lengthening after 2010

Science

For several decades, the Arctic sea ice melt season exhibited a relentless expansion, stretching nearly 40 days longer by 2010 than it had been in 1979. But around 2010, this steady trend hit a wall. The season stopped growing in duration, shifting instead into a pattern of significant annual fluctuations.

Global warming
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Global warming

Analysis of satellite data from 1979 to 2023 by researchers from NASA and other institutions reveals that this extension was not driven by an earlier spring. Instead, the delay occurred in the autumn. The mechanism was a feedback loop of energy: as white ice disappeared, it exposed dark ocean water. While ice reflects solar radiation, the dark water absorbs it, trapping heat deep into the autumn and preventing the ocean from refreezing.

The Shift in Dynamics

The stabilization observed since 2010 suggests a change in Arctic cloud patterns. Increased cloud cover has begun to shield the ocean surface, blocking a portion of the sunlight that previously fueled the warming of the water. This shielding effect slowed the heating process, halting the further extension of the melt season.

Simultaneously, the physical composition of the ice has fundamentally changed. The region has lost much of its massive, multi-year ice, replacing it with thinner, "younger" ice. Linette Boisvert of the Goddard Space Flight Center notes that this thinner ice is far more sensitive to short-term disturbances. Storms, wind shifts, and atmospheric volatility now dictate the length of the melt season more than the long-term climate trend once did.

The Limit of Stability

This plateau in the melt season's duration is not a reversal of global warming; the Arctic continues to heat up nearly four times faster than the rest of the planet. The current stability may be temporary. Pockets of thick multi-year ice still persist in northern Greenland and around the Canadian Arctic Archipelago. Should these final reserves continue to thin, the Arctic may exit this period of fluctuation and return to a phase of rapid ice loss and a lengthening melt season.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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