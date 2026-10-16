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The Moon Is Shrinking: Thousands of Fractures Point to Ongoing Geological Activity

Science » Technologies and discoveries

The Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LROC) has captured more than 10,000 linear fractures across the lunar surface. These are not the static remnants of ancient impacts, but active faults-some of them geologically young-that signal a slow, physical contraction of the Moon.

Moon
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Moon

According to research led by planetary geologist Thomas Waters of the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum and published in The Planetary Science Journal, the Moon's radius is decreasing by approximately 0.1 microns per year. Over a span of 400 to 800 million years, this gradual cooling has resulted in a total shrinkage of nearly 148 feet (about 45 meters). While this scale is modest compared to the overall size of the satellite, the mechanical consequences are significant.

A Single-Plate System

The nature of this contraction differs fundamentally from the seismic activity found on Earth. Terrestrial earthquakes occur primarily along the boundaries of tectonic plates. The Moon, however, possesses a single, continuous shell-a one-plate system. As the lunar core cools and the interior shrinks, the tension does not migrate toward plate boundaries but builds up within the monolithic crust.

When the accumulated stress exceeds the strength of the rock, the crust ruptures. This explains why lunar faults are distributed globally rather than confined to narrow belts. The density of these young faults observed by the LROC has exceeded the initial expectations of the research team, confirming that the process of cooling and cracking remains an ongoing phenomenon.

Implications for Stability

Analysis of the data suggests a correlation between crustal thickness and seismic risk: regions with a thicker crust exhibit fewer faults, as they are more resilient to internal stresses. Conversely, thinner sections of the shell are more brittle and prone to fracturing.

For agencies like NASA planning long-term human habitation, these findings shift the understanding of lunar safety. Because the Moon lacks plate boundaries, seismic activity can theoretically occur anywhere. Engineers cannot rely on a traditional map of "quiet zones"; instead, the thickness of the crust and the history of local faults become critical variables in the structural design of future lunar habitats.

The Moon is not a geologically dead body, but a cooling sphere. Each new image from the LROC adds to the map of a growing network of stresses, reminding us that the lunar surface remains subject to the slow, relentless pull of its own shrinking interior.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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