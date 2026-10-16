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A Bee-Derived Peptide Outperforms Placebo in Treating Infected Burns

Science

Burns are rarely a single wound; they are often a battlefield. In the specific case of moderate, infected burns covering less than 10 percent of the body, the clinical priority is not just closing the skin, but stopping the bacterial invasion that prevents closure. Standard topical antibiotics are a first-line defense, but they face a growing threat: resistance. When bacteria adapt to standard drugs, the wound stays open, the infection persists, and the skin's natural microbiome is disrupted. A recent Phase III trial tested a different approach derived from nature's own arsenal: peptidoglycans from bees and butterflies.

Tissue regeneration
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Tissue regeneration

Nature's Antibiotic

The agent in question is pectelaganan (PL-5), a synthetic hybrid peptide developed by Jiangsu Protelight and researchers including Jun Wu from the First Affiliated Hospital of Shenzhen University. Unlike traditional antibiotics that target specific metabolic pathways-making them easy for bacteria to evolve against-this compound utilizes antimicrobial peptides to disrupt bacterial cell life through non-specific mechanisms. Think of it less as a key that fits a specific lock, and more as a battering ram that shatters the door regardless of the lock design. This broad mechanism allows it to bypass most known forms of drug resistance.

The Trial and the Numbers

The evidence comes from a Phase IIIb trial published in Burns & Trauma, conducted across 23 clinical centers. The study enrolled 348 patients aged 18 to 65 with moderate burns. The participants were divided into two groups: one received a 0.2 percent spray of pectelaganan applied to the cleansed wound and used to soak gauze pads, while the control group received a placebo spray. The treatment lasted for 14 days.

By day 15, the difference in outcomes was measurable and substantial:

  • Complete healing was achieved by 64.3 percent of the patients using pectelaganan, compared to 43.1 percent in the placebo group.
  • Microbiological efficacy-defined as the absence of pathogens or complete healing-was observed in 72.3 percent of the treatment group versus 50.5 percent of the controls.
  • Overall efficacy, combining clinical and microbiological success, stood at 63.1 percent for pectelaganan against 41.9 percent for placebo.

Local Action, Minimal Systemic Risk

A critical aspect of any wound treatment is its safety profile, particularly regarding systemic absorption. The trial found that the frequency of adverse effects did not differ significantly between the two groups. More importantly, blood tests showed that the concentration of the peptide remained below the detection threshold. This indicates that the treatment works locally on the wound bed without significantly entering the bloodstream, reducing the risk of systemic side effects.

This data suggests a viable alternative for managing infected burns where traditional antibiotics fail due to resistance. However, this is a specific finding for a specific population. It does not rewrite the protocol for severe burns, pediatric cases, or uninfected wounds. It offers a targeted tool for a defined problem: accelerating tissue recovery in moderate, infected burns by leveraging a mechanism that bacteria have not yet learned to defeat.

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Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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