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Chemical Fingerprint Confirms Two Black Holes in Distant Galaxy System

Science

A beam of light traveling for 11.9 billion years has finally reached Earth, carrying a puzzle embedded in its spectrum. In the system MG B2016+112, a massive foreground galaxy acts as a gravitational lens, bending and amplifying the light from distant objects behind it. To an optical telescope, this effect creates three distinct spots of light, labeled A, B, and C. The central question for astronomers was whether these were three mirrored images of a single object or something more complex.

Two galaxies
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by ESO/L. Calçada, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Two galaxies

While radio and X-ray data from the Chandra observatory previously suggested the presence of two separate active galactic nuclei (AGN), direct spectroscopic proof remained elusive. By analyzing 2018 archival data from the MUSE instrument on the Very Large Telescope (VLT), researchers sought a definitive chemical fingerprint to distinguish the sources.

The detection relied on the precise ratio of spectral lines from ionized helium and carbon. If images A and C were simply different projections of the same object, their chemical signatures would be nearly identical, varying only by minor effects of the lens's viewing angle. Instead, the analysis revealed that while images A and B are virtually identical-confirming they originate from the same source-image C exhibits a markedly different ratio. This discrepancy cannot be attributed to lensing artifacts, providing independent evidence that MG B2016+112 contains two distinct active nuclei rather than one.

Not all data in the spectrum were equally reliable. Emissions of hydrogen, carbon, and nitrogen were heavily distorted by saturated absorption, making them unsuitable for quantitative conclusions. The researchers instead leaned on the cleaner signals from helium and carbon to establish the difference between the sources.

Based on this spectral data, the masses of the central black holes are estimated at a lower limit of 15 to 20 million solar masses. The similarity in these masses, combined with an estimated separation of only 570 light-years, suggests a galaxy merger in progress, where two supermassive black holes are closing in on one another.

However, the nature of these objects remains tied to the models used to interpret the gravitational lens. While the accretion rate for source A/B is estimated at approximately 50% of the Eddington limit-the theoretical maximum where radiation pressure opposes gravity-the estimate for source C is much lower, at roughly 4%. This latter figure is highly sensitive to the assumed amplification of the lens and is considered preliminary.

The next phase of study will involve near-infrared observations. These will allow scientists to cross-verify mass estimates using different spectral lines and examine the gas surrounding the nuclei. If confirmed, MG B2016+112 provides a rare glimpse into the final stages of a supermassive black hole merger during an epoch of active galactic formation.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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