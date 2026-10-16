New study confirms Nanotyrannus is separate dinosaur species, not juvenile T. Rex

In 1946, within the Hell Creek Formation of Montana, paleontologists unearthed a predator's skull that defied simple categorization. For eight decades, this specimen fueled a persistent debate: was it a juvenile Tyrannosaurus rex, or a distinct species entirely? The resolution of this dispute relies not on the size of the bones, but on the precise architecture of the skeleton.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Scientists are studying fossils

Recent analysis of several skeletons, previously dismissed as immature T. rex individuals, has identified approximately 150 morphological differences. These anatomical markers indicate that the creatures were not growing toward the proportions of a giant, but were adults of a separate lineage: Nanotyrannus lancensis. This distinction shifts the understanding of the Late Cretaceous in North America, establishing that the region supported at least two different types of tyrannosaurids rather than a single dominant species with varying age stages.

The evidence lies in the skull's configuration and the animal's physical limits. An adult Nanotyrannus reached a length of about 18 feet (5.5 meters) and weighed roughly 1,500 pounds (680 kg). The sheer volume of distinct morphological traits makes it biologically improbable that these differences were merely the result of ontogeny-the growth process from juvenile to adult. Instead, they point to a stable, separate biological line.

A primary example of this species is the specimen known as "Jodie," discovered in 2019 by rancher Jodie Pearson. The skeleton is approximately 55% preserved, featuring a nearly complete skull with 35 teeth and all four claws. Measuring 6.5 feet (2 meters) in height and 19.6 feet (6 meters) from nose to tail, the exhibit combines original fossils with 3D-printed and sculpted elements to bridge the anatomical gaps.

The presence of Nanotyrannus suggests a more intricate ecological structure in the Late Cretaceous. While T. rex remained the apex predator, the existence of a smaller, coexisting tyrannosaurid indicates a complex system of niche partitioning and predator interaction. This finding does not rewrite the entire history of the era, but it adds a critical layer of detail to how these predators shared a landscape.

The scientific significance of the "Jodie" specimen is now intersecting with the commercial market. Scheduled for auction at Sotheby's in New York on October 27, the specimen is estimated between $6 million and $8 million. This valuation follows the recent sale of "Gus," a nearly complete T. rex, which exceeded its $30 million estimate to sell for over $50 million, reflecting the high value placed on verified, rare prehistoric traces.