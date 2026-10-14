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Tortoise Jonathan's aging cells keep repair systems active, defying the usual decline

Science » Planet Earth

In the governor's residence on Saint Helena, a giant Aldabra tortoise named Jonathan moves with the slow, deliberate grace of an organism that has outlasted empires. Born around 1832, he is approximately 194 years old, a timeline that spans the eras of Charles Darwin and Queen Victoria. While most living things face a predictable decline in biological function as they age, Jonathan's cells appear to operate under different rules. New analysis of his genetic and epigenetic landscape reveals why: his internal cellular maintenance systems have not worn down with time. Instead, they remain remarkably stable, challenging the standard expectation that the mechanisms governing gene expression inevitably deteriorate.

Giant tortoise
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Наталья Мурзинова is licensed under All Rights Reserved
Giant tortoise

The Switches That Stay On

To understand why Jonathan is exceptional, one must look inside the cell to the epigenome. These are not changes to the DNA sequence itself, but rather molecular tags-often described as switches-that determine which genes are active and which are silenced. In most mammals and humans, these switches drift or become unstable with age. They effectively 'stick' or misfire, causing cells to stop responding to repair signals and accumulate errors. This epigenetic drift is a primary driver of aging and age-related disease.

However, researchers from the non-profit organization Kallel and the University of Cambridge found that Jonathan's epigenome does not follow this pattern. The molecular switches responsible for metabolic regulation and DNA repair function with the same precision in his aging body as they do in young tortoises. His cells continue to clear out molecular debris and mend broken DNA strands without the usual degradation of accuracy. This stability suggests that the core machinery of cellular survival has been insulated from the temporal noise that disrupts it in other species.

This stability is supported by a unique genetic toolkit. The analysis identified 287 distinct genetic variants in Jonathan's genome that act as a built-in safety system. These variants help suppress chronic inflammation, regulate insulin levels, and inhibit the development of cancerous cells. Rather than allowing these protective systems to fail as the organism ages, Jonathan's genome maintains their effectiveness, allowing his body to constantly self-repair rather than slowly disintegrate.

Dr. Justin Gerlach of the University of Cambridge notes that this resilience in energy systems and DNA repair allows the organism to bypass the typical trajectory of senescence. The cells do not merely survive; they continue to perform their essential functions without accumulating critical errors. Stephen Clark, founder of Kallel, views Jonathan's genome as a blueprint for cellular durability. While this observation describes a biological state rather than proving a specific evolutionary origin, the implications for medicine are significant. Understanding how these 'switches' remain stable could provide a basis for developing treatments that mimic these protective mechanisms, potentially reducing the risk of chronic diseases driven by aging in humans.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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