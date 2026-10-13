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White plume on Mars: The volcano that froze its own atmosphere

Science

The Mars Express spacecraft of the European Space Agency captured a recurring phenomenon at the base of Arsia Mons: a striking white plume of water ice. Each spring and summer of the southern hemisphere, coinciding with regional dust storms, this cloud forms on the volcano's western slope in the early morning. Driven by the wind, it stretches westward up to 1,800 kilometers in length and 150 kilometers in width, before detaching from its source and dissipating within a few hours.

Mars
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Sevinchalisherovna, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Mars

The Mechanism of Formation

While the scale of the cloud is impressive, the puzzle for planetary scientists lay in how it forms. The traditional assumption was that these are orographic clouds, where air is forced upward by the terrain, cools, and water vapor condenses onto solid particles. On Earth, dust or soot typically serve as these crystallization centers; on Mars, atmospheric dust was thought to perform the same role. However, standard meteorological models could not accurately replicate the cloud's behavior over Arsia Mons.

A research team led by Jorge Hernandez-Bernal at Sorbonne University proposed a different mechanism: homogeneous ice nucleation. In this process, water vapor crystallizes into ice during extreme cooling without the need for foreign particles. To test this, the researchers integrated this mechanism into a Martian atmospheric climate model and compared the calculated results with orbital observations.

The modeling suggests that two specific factors make this possible: the thinness of the Martian atmosphere and the immense height of Arsia Mons, which reaches 19 kilometers. The volcano's topography generates a powerful atmospheric wave that lifts moist air masses rapidly. In such a swift ascent, temperatures can drop by 30 degrees Celsius in just 10 minutes, causing relative humidity to spike and creating a state of strong supersaturation. Under these precise conditions, ice crystals can emerge spontaneously, bypassing the need for dust nuclei.

It is essential to distinguish between the observation and the inference. The Mars Express instrument recorded the cloud's geometry, dimensions, and dynamics. The actual transition of vapor to ice was not observed directly but was reconstructed numerically. The fact that the model's results align with the real imagery suggests that homogeneous nucleation may be the dominant force in forming these clouds, offering a new perspective on Martian meteorology and the atmospheric processes of other celestial bodies.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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