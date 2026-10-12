Giant water lily misidentified for years, revealing critically endangered species

Five years ago, when Jeremiah Harris, a carnivorous plant breeder, posted a photo on social media showing himself crying among giant floating leaves, he was confident in his own label. In the caption, he identified the water lilies as Victoria amazonica, a species well-known since 1837 and thoroughly studied across the tropical South America. For a gardener or nature enthusiast, this kind of confident identification is routine, but in this case, it became a trap.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Русина Оксана, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ White water lily (Red Book)

The mistake lay in the geography. While the plant looked identical to the familiar V. amazonica, the metadata of the photo placed Harris in the Inírida River in the Colombian department of Guainía. This location falls outside the natural range of V. amazonica. For a botanist, such a discrepancy is a red flag. It suggested that the plant in the photograph might not be the well-known species at all, but something entirely new.

Carlos Magdalena, a horticultural scientist at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, in London, noticed this geographic mismatch by chance. He realized that the landscape did not match the species. Rather than dismissing the photo as a simple error, Magdalena hypothesized that Harris had stumbled upon an unidentified giant water lily. This hunch required more than just curiosity; it demanded time, patience, and verification. Magdalena contacted Harris to obtain precise coordinates, then spent several years gathering satellite data, securing permits, and finding funding for an expedition into the Colombian jungle.

The goal was not simply to collect a beautiful plant, but to test a hypothesis about the limits of biodiversity in the genus Victoria. Eventually, Magdalena joined a team of specialists from the Bogotá Botanical Garden and representatives of local Indigenous communities. Together, they embarked on a five-day expedition into the deep rainforest to find the mysterious plant.

The search through the flooded forests yielded no results for days. The situation changed when the boat driver offered a tip on where to look. With only ten hours left before they had to fly home, the team made a final night trip by boat through the flooded forest to a small lake. There, they found a population of plants that no one had previously identified as a distinct species. These were the same lilies Harris had photographed years earlier, but their presence in this specific, isolated location confirmed they were different from V. amazonica.

A new scientific paper published in the journal Phytotaxa has now officially confirmed the new species. It has been named Victoria colombiana. Before this discovery, only three other species of giant water lilies were known to science. The genus Victoria is unique for its massive size; its floating leaves can reach up to two meters in diameter, making the plants large enough to be distinguishable on satellite imagery. However, Victoria colombiana is not just another aesthetic find.

Preliminary estimates suggest that only between 30 and 50 of these plants remain in the wild. The species is on the brink of extinction. The research team intends to officially present the new species to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) to secure an appropriate conservation status, highlighting how a simple misidentification led to the discovery of a critically endangered member of the natural world.