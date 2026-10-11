Tang Dynasty Silver Vessel Residue Identified as Calcite-Fat Mixture

A silver container standing just 2.8 centimeters tall, recovered from the tomb of Murong Zhi, holds a physical record of daily elite practices during the Tang dynasty. Researchers from the Gansu Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology chemically identified the non-uniform, brownish residue inside the sealed vessel.

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The study, published in npj Heritage Science, does not reconstruct a broad lifestyle profile but isolates the specific composition of the mixture: high-grade calcite enriched with animal-derived lipids.

The archaeological context is precise. The tomb was excavated in 2019 on the northern slopes of the Qilian Mountains, located 35 kilometers east of Wuwei. The individual interred belonged to the ruling family of the Tuguh Kingdom (circa 690-705 CE). Near the head of the deceased lay a lacquered box containing a bronze mirror and a wooden comb.

The container was tightly sealed, and no signs of secondary contamination or disturbance were detected. This integrity allows the chemical profile of the samples to be treated as representative of the original substance, distinct from the corrosion products of the silver walls that were present in the sample but separated during analysis.

The substance appears as a dense mass with lighter inclusions. Its mineral base is calcium carbonate. Magnesium and strontium ratios suggest a possible biogenic origin, indicating a source from a living organism, though the analysis did not yield a definitive identification of the raw material. The organic fraction was rich in fats, containing long-chain fatty acids, esters, and calcium salts of fatty acids. This profile is consistent with ruminant fats or milk lipids, but the exact ingredients of the mixture remain undetermined.

The combination of mineral and fat alters the interpretation of the mixture. The calcite provided density and texture, while the fatty base served as a binder, allowing the particles to be applied evenly to the skin. This is not a random sediment nor the decomposition product of a single substance, but a prepared blend. Tang-era texts do mention substances where powders were mixed with animal fats or bone marrow, but the vessel itself provides material evidence of this technology.

The placement of the container next to the mirror and comb at the head of the deceased indicates it was part of personal hygiene. Thus, the funerary inventory of a noble individual included a substance for external application, likely cosmetic or therapeutic. This trace confirms the existence of complex care routines among the Tuguh elite not through chronicle descriptions, but through direct chemical analysis of the preserved residue.