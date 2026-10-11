World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Tang Dynasty Silver Vessel Residue Identified as Calcite-Fat Mixture

Science

A silver container standing just 2.8 centimeters tall, recovered from the tomb of Murong Zhi, holds a physical record of daily elite practices during the Tang dynasty. Researchers from the Gansu Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology chemically identified the non-uniform, brownish residue inside the sealed vessel.

A jar full of coins
Photo: popsci.com by Саймон Ритц/INRAP is licensed under Free More Info
A jar full of coins

The study, published in npj Heritage Science, does not reconstruct a broad lifestyle profile but isolates the specific composition of the mixture: high-grade calcite enriched with animal-derived lipids.

The archaeological context is precise. The tomb was excavated in 2019 on the northern slopes of the Qilian Mountains, located 35 kilometers east of Wuwei. The individual interred belonged to the ruling family of the Tuguh Kingdom (circa 690-705 CE). Near the head of the deceased lay a lacquered box containing a bronze mirror and a wooden comb.

The container was tightly sealed, and no signs of secondary contamination or disturbance were detected. This integrity allows the chemical profile of the samples to be treated as representative of the original substance, distinct from the corrosion products of the silver walls that were present in the sample but separated during analysis.

The substance appears as a dense mass with lighter inclusions. Its mineral base is calcium carbonate. Magnesium and strontium ratios suggest a possible biogenic origin, indicating a source from a living organism, though the analysis did not yield a definitive identification of the raw material. The organic fraction was rich in fats, containing long-chain fatty acids, esters, and calcium salts of fatty acids. This profile is consistent with ruminant fats or milk lipids, but the exact ingredients of the mixture remain undetermined.

The combination of mineral and fat alters the interpretation of the mixture. The calcite provided density and texture, while the fatty base served as a binder, allowing the particles to be applied evenly to the skin. This is not a random sediment nor the decomposition product of a single substance, but a prepared blend. Tang-era texts do mention substances where powders were mixed with animal fats or bone marrow, but the vessel itself provides material evidence of this technology.

The placement of the container next to the mirror and comb at the head of the deceased indicates it was part of personal hygiene. Thus, the funerary inventory of a noble individual included a substance for external application, likely cosmetic or therapeutic. This trace confirms the existence of complex care routines among the Tuguh elite not through chronicle descriptions, but through direct chemical analysis of the preserved residue.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Shigellosis patterns shift toward sexual transmission and antibiotic resistance
Health
Shigellosis patterns shift toward sexual transmission and antibiotic resistance
'General Armageddon' returns? Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s bridges
Ukraine
'General Armageddon' returns? Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s bridges
Popular
Russian diesel is coming: Trump strikes deal with Putin, calls for Zelensky to step down

Donald Trump has agreed with Vladimir Putin to resume Russian diesel supplies to US and global markets after accusing Volodymyr Zelensky of ignoring Washington’s calls to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries, a move that has fuelled tensions with Kyiv and prompted renewed calls for a change of leadership in Ukraine

Russian diesel is coming: Trump strikes deal with Putin, calls for Zelensky to step down
Russia Shifts Far East China Ties From Strategy to Infrastructure
Russia Shifts Far East China Ties From Strategy to Infrastructure
Lada Niva Legend returns to spotlight with off-road capabilities
Shigellosis patterns shift toward sexual transmission and antibiotic resistance
Russian diesel is coming: Trump strikes deal with Putin, calls for Zelensky to step down Andrey Mihayloff Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia expose Riyadh’s growing military dilemma Lyuba Lulko Beyond cancer: Researchers explore another potential benefit of the HPV vaccine Alexander Shtorm
Hornet Infestation Wipes Out Hives in Northern Morocco
Cold Water and Enzymes: The Only Safe Way to Remove Blood Stains from Fabric
Colombia 2025/26 coffee production falls 15% to 12.65 million bags
Colombia 2025/26 coffee production falls 15% to 12.65 million bags
Last materials
Tang Dynasty Silver Vessel Residue Identified as Calcite-Fat Mixture
Use a Wall for Core Workouts to Reduce Lower Back Strain
Philippine Cocktail Fiesta moves to Cebu for 2026
Colombia Holds Working Talks With Mazda on Potential Return of Vehicle Assembly
Uzbekistan proposes Mars simulation facility in Karakalpakstan deserts
Kyrgyzstan proposes sugar import ban despite domestic production covering only 74.5% of demand
Why cooking expired food does not eliminate the risk of poisoning
Hair Length Guide for Women Over 50: From Chin to Collarbone
Why running from a bear triggers a predator's pursuit instinct
Cumbernauld centre becomes first in North Lanarkshire to secure UNCRC Gold Accreditation
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.