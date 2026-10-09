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Epigenetic Clocks Reveal Why Large Dogs Age Faster Than Small Breeds

Science

Giant breeds and mastiffs rarely live past their tenth year, whereas chihuahuas often reach twice that age. The precise biological reason behind this disparity in lifespan has long remained unclear, but new data published in Science on October 8 offers a clearer look at the mechanism. Researchers examined the epigenetic code placed on the DNA of dogs, a system of methyl groups that attach to the DNA building blocks. While proteins constantly read DNA information to synthesize new molecules, these methyl groups act as obstacles, regulating that process.

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Blaise Marinor, a bioinformatician at the University of Arizona, explained that the placement of these marks changes predictably with age, allowing scientists to construct "epigenetic clocks" to track biological age. Dogs have proven useful for such studies because owners meticulously record diet, lifestyle, and health changes. The team analyzed blood samples from 894 participants in the Washington University-based Dog Aging Project, finding that immune cells circulating throughout the body serve as a precise indicator of systemic aging.

A direct link emerged between epigenetic age and the risk of premature death: dogs with "older" DNA marks faced higher mortality risks. The critical distinction was the rate of aging, with large dogs accumulating epigenetic changes faster than small dogs for each year lived. The central mechanism connecting body size to accelerated aging involves the loss of methyl groups on DNA regions known as transposons, or "jumping genes." These elements can potentially move around the genome, but methylation typically keeps them inactive. When methyl groups are lost, transposons activate, damage other genes, and trigger inflammation-a process that naturally intensifies with age.

The data suggest that unchecked transposon activity may contribute to the faster aging seen in large dogs. In older samples, researchers also observed a trend toward "loss of cellular identity," where immune cells of different specializations became more similar to one another, reducing their ability to perform specific functions like fighting cancer or viruses.

Noah Snyder-Macler, a genomicist at the University of Arizona, noted that artificial selection for large body size resulted in a biological trade-off. The organism appears to choose between rapid growth and maintaining immune system integrity. However, this remains a hypothesis, as the current study does not uncover the deep reasons behind the formation of this epigenetic profile in large breeds. The team continues to refine predictive models to explain the remaining variance in epigenetic age. Studying aging in dogs has direct implications for humans, as both species share habitats and are susceptible to similar diseases. Molecular analysis of how environmental factors affect dog health can be directly applied to understanding human aging in those same conditions.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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