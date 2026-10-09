Mosasaurs Used Tail-Powered 'Slam Starts' to Hunt Prey

In the Cretaceous seas, mosasaurs ruled as apex predators, with some species like Mosasaurus hoffmanii reaching lengths of approximately 15 meters (nearly 50 feet) and weighing up to 9 tons (20,000 pounds). Beyond their immense size, these reptiles likely employed a specific hunting tactic: rapid accelerations from a state of rest.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Морской хищник и морские черепахи

A new hypothesis published in Current Biology suggests that mosasaurs utilized a "slam-start" strategy. Researchers, including evolutionary paleontologist Kirsten Formoso from Rutgers University, reconstructed the anatomy of four representatives of the group by applying physical principles and drawing physiological parallels from modern analogs such as the Komodo dragon.

The study focused primarily on Tylosaurus, a carnivorous species that existed from 92 to 66 million years ago, grew to nearly 14 meters in length, and weighed around 10 tons. Anatomical analysis indicates that Tylosaurus likely attacked prey by using a powerful, sweeping tail strike to reach speeds of up to 24 km/h (15 mph). This mechanism resembles the push-off a swimmer uses from a pool wall: the tail section acted as the propulsive base, generating the explosive lunge.

Mosasaurs divide into two main groups based on tail structure. In the group containing Tylosaurus and Platecarpus, the long, flexible tail allowed for a broader and more powerful sweep. According to Formoso's assessment, these species likely preferred ambushing prey in shallow water zones.

Other studied species showed different adaptations. Mosasaurus and Plotosaurus likely maintained steady speeds in open waters more frequently. Formoso clarifies that this does not imply slowness in Plotosaurus; rather, its tail structure was optimized for sustained, tunce-like cruising rather than sudden bursts of acceleration.

This proposed model is supported by data on tooth wear and bite force estimates. The research tools and data are available to other scientists analyzing extinct marine species. As Formoso notes, while tyrannosaurs dominated the land, mosasaurs were the supreme hunters of the oceans.