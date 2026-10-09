World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Mosasaurs Used Tail-Powered 'Slam Starts' to Hunt Prey

Science

In the Cretaceous seas, mosasaurs ruled as apex predators, with some species like Mosasaurus hoffmanii reaching lengths of approximately 15 meters (nearly 50 feet) and weighing up to 9 tons (20,000 pounds). Beyond their immense size, these reptiles likely employed a specific hunting tactic: rapid accelerations from a state of rest.

Морской хищник и морские черепахи
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Морской хищник и морские черепахи

A new hypothesis published in Current Biology suggests that mosasaurs utilized a "slam-start" strategy. Researchers, including evolutionary paleontologist Kirsten Formoso from Rutgers University, reconstructed the anatomy of four representatives of the group by applying physical principles and drawing physiological parallels from modern analogs such as the Komodo dragon.

The study focused primarily on Tylosaurus, a carnivorous species that existed from 92 to 66 million years ago, grew to nearly 14 meters in length, and weighed around 10 tons. Anatomical analysis indicates that Tylosaurus likely attacked prey by using a powerful, sweeping tail strike to reach speeds of up to 24 km/h (15 mph). This mechanism resembles the push-off a swimmer uses from a pool wall: the tail section acted as the propulsive base, generating the explosive lunge.

Mosasaurs divide into two main groups based on tail structure. In the group containing Tylosaurus and Platecarpus, the long, flexible tail allowed for a broader and more powerful sweep. According to Formoso's assessment, these species likely preferred ambushing prey in shallow water zones.

Other studied species showed different adaptations. Mosasaurus and Plotosaurus likely maintained steady speeds in open waters more frequently. Formoso clarifies that this does not imply slowness in Plotosaurus; rather, its tail structure was optimized for sustained, tunce-like cruising rather than sudden bursts of acceleration.

This proposed model is supported by data on tooth wear and bite force estimates. The research tools and data are available to other scientists analyzing extinct marine species. As Formoso notes, while tyrannosaurs dominated the land, mosasaurs were the supreme hunters of the oceans.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Margarita Kicherova
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Orcas use tonic immobility to paralyze great white sharks
Animal
Orcas use tonic immobility to paralyze great white sharks
Russia and U.S. explore selling Nord Stream equity to American investors
Business
Russia and U.S. explore selling Nord Stream equity to American investors
A simple trick can make instant coffee taste smoother
Recipes & Food
A simple trick can make instant coffee taste smoother
Popular
'General Armageddon' returns? Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s bridges

Reports of Sergei Surovikin’s possible return to a combat role have emerged as Russia intensifies strikes on bridges across the Dnipro, fuelling speculation about a broader campaign against Ukraine’s military logistics.

'General Armageddon' returns? Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s bridges
Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong skyrocket nearly 300% to $19.75 billion
Russian gold shipments to Hong Kong skyrocket nearly 300% to $19.75 billion
Russia and U.S. explore selling Nord Stream equity to American investors
Painless cancer removal breakthrough in US clinics leads to deadly statistics
Beyond cancer: Researchers explore another potential benefit of the HPV vaccine Alexander Shtorm Soviet cinema perfume: How fragrances from the screen became coveted dreams Margarita Kicherova From M7 to M8: Why the US Army is reworking its troubled rifle Andrey Nikolaev
From M7 to M8: Why the US Army is reworking its troubled rifle
Blue-collar jobs: The overlooked path to wealth, now in high demand
U.S. intercepts 90 fuel shipments bound for sanctioned Cuban entity
U.S. intercepts 90 fuel shipments bound for sanctioned Cuban entity
Last materials
Argentina Targets $1.5B from State Asset Sales and Energy Concessions by 2027
Kyrgyzstan shuts down state stablecoin after UK sanctions its issuer
Canadian detentions in US rise 60 percent despite 25 percent drop in travel
Ottawa's Fast-Tracked Pipeline: A Nation's Rights Ignored in Legal Challenge
J&K High Court orders revival of Kashmiri medical student's passport to complete MBBS in Iran
Beyond cancer: Researchers explore another potential benefit of the HPV vaccine
Three-Tone Autumn Outfits: How Color Hierarchy Balances Layering
Dingo genetics show a diet-based divergence from domestic dogs
UK drinks brand praised as 'brilliant' collapses into liquidation after six years
LADA Azimut Uses Single Control Unit to Run Five Operating Systems for Unified Cockpit
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.