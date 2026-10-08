Cetacean teeth as isotopic archives: Decoding age, diet, and origin in Scottish waters

A thin slice of a killer whale tooth, shed in Scottish coastal waters in the early 2000s, carries a chemical signature that has nothing to do with the ocean's natural radioactive background. It is a trace of radiocarbon waste from the Sellafield nuclear fuel reprocessing plant. Unlike the global signal from mid-20th-century nuclear tests, this local marker allows researchers to pinpoint with high accuracy that the animal spent most of its life off the western coast of Scotland, feeding there. This specific isotopic trace became the key to decoding the biographies of five cetaceans that stranded on shores in different decades.

Photo: commons.wikimedia by Pattymooney, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Killer whale

A research team from SUERC (the Centre for Isotopic Sciences), supported by the University of Glasgow, Edinburgh, St Andrews, and the National Museum of Scotland, applied accelerator mass spectrometry to tooth samples from two sperm whales and three killer whales. The primary methodological challenge was verifying the hypothesis that cetacean teeth lay down annual layers, a mechanism similar to tree rings. This hypothesis had not previously been directly confirmed for sperm whales and killer whales using independent chronological markers.

To date these layers, the researchers utilized the characteristic spike and subsequent decline in atmospheric radiocarbon (C-14) concentrations caused by intense nuclear testing in the mid-20th century and its cessation. Because this global signal is distinct and datable, its presence or absence in specific tooth layers indicates whether the layer formed before, during, or after the testing period. Combining this data with stable isotope analysis of carbon and nitrogen allows for the reconstruction of not only age but also changes in diet and habitat during different life stages.

The results for a sperm whale named Moby, which stranded in Forsa Firth in 1997, were unexpected. The innermost layer of its tooth contained radiocarbon formed before the start of nuclear testing. This means that at the time of its death in 1997, it was at least 43 years old. Furthermore, nitrogen isotope values increased from the center of the tooth toward the periphery. This aligns with known behavioral patterns: male sperm whales are born in warm subtropical waters and migrate to colder, higher latitudes as they age, switching to larger prey in deep-water zones.

A more complex picture emerged from the analysis of a male killer whale found on the Isle of South Uist in 2015. Counting the tooth layers suggested an age of about 50 years. However, the radiocarbon signature indicated that the animal was born before radioactive fallout from testing entered the marine ecosystem. Researchers concluded that in advanced age, the layers in the tooth begin to compress and lose their distinct annual periodicity, making simple counting unreliable. According to C-14 data, this male could have been around 65 years old or even older, making it one of the oldest documented male killer whales.

In the case of Lulu, a female killer whale that stranded in 2016 with signs of entanglement, the tooth did not contain the global signal from nuclear tests. Instead, it held the specific isotopic trace from Sellafield. The strength of this signal indicates that Lulu fed predominantly off the western coast of Scotland throughout her life. Stable isotope analysis showed that Lulu had the highest nitrogen values among all studied killer whales, suggesting a high trophic position and a diet rich in marine mammals.

Two other males, from the Shetlands and South Uist, had lower nitrogen values, pointing to a greater proportion of fish in their diets. The absence of the Sellafield trace in the South Uist male suggests he did not belong to the West Coast Community. The study, published in Frontiers in Marine Science, demonstrates that combining radiocarbon analysis with isotope geochemistry turns a cetacean tooth into a tool for chronology. However, a limitation is noted: the annual deposition of layers is confirmed as a reliable age marker only for animals in their early and middle ages. In old age, this mechanism becomes less precise. Despite the limited sample size of five individuals, the data allows for the adjustment of age and ecology assessment approaches for cetacean populations, which has direct implications for their conservation strategies."}