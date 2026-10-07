Yokohama University researchers use water as sole hydrogen source for pyridine hydrogenation

Researchers at Yokohama University have demonstrated that a carbon-supported cobalt catalyst can drive the selective hydrogenation of nitrogen-containing aromatic compounds using water as the sole hydrogen source. The system's performance hinges on a dynamic equilibrium between metallic cobalt (Co) and residual cobalt oxide (CoOx) maintained during electrolysis.

Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Dmitry Grachev, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Natural cobalt

Under optimized electrolysis conditions, the catalyst converted more than 99% of pyridine into piperidine, a structural unit critical to synthetic and medicinal chemistry. Mahito Atobe, Naoki Shida, and their colleagues note that catalytic efficiency is not defined by elemental composition alone, but by how the oxidation state of cobalt shifts directly within the reaction environment.

In situ X-ray spectroscopy and theoretical calculations revealed that the optimal ratio of Co(0) to CoOx facilitates pyridine adsorption and subsequent hydrogenation. An excess of either form diminishes catalytic activity. This mechanism suppresses unwanted reaction pathways often observed with more expensive rhodium-based catalysts.

Prolonged electrolysis risks over-reducing the cobalt, pushing the system out of its optimal state. To address this, the researchers employed intermittent electrolysis. This strategy enabled the gram-scale conversion of pyridine to piperidine with an 89% yield while maintaining stable cell voltage.

The method offers a viable alternative to platinum-group metals, reducing dependence on rare and costly elements. The findings are published in the Journal of the American Chemical Society in the article "Oxidation-State Control of Cobalt Electrocatalysts Enables Selective Hydrogenation of Nitrogen-Containing Aromatics,” funded by the Japan Society for the Promotion of Science and the Japan Science and Technology Agency.