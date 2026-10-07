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Red Sea brine pools reveal anaerobic microbial life powered by metal oxidation

Science

Near the bottom of the Red Sea, at a depth of nearly 1.8 kilometers, brine pools exist in conditions that seem inhospitable to most life forms. These hypersaline lakes, separated from the surrounding ocean by density and salt concentration, serve as a model for the early Earth, specifically the period before the Great Oxidation Event. A study led by Dr. Chakraborti and an international team of researchers found that microbial life thrives in these oxygen-poor, lightless environments by utilizing common metals as energy sources.

Underground ocean
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Underground ocean

The genetic analysis of these pools revealed a dense community of bacteria and archaea. Beneath the microbial mats on the pool floors, scientists detected anomalous concentrations of manganese, iron, molybdenum, and copper. In some locations, these metal levels were 100 times higher than those found on a typical seabed.

The mechanism driving this ecosystem is chemical oxidation, a process defined by the transfer of electrons from one substance to another, rather than the aerobic oxidation familiar from combustion or rust. The researchers identified specific microbial groups, such as Nitrospira, capable of oxidizing manganese and iron to extract energy. Essentially, these organisms feed on the chemical transformation of metals, bypassing the need for sunlight or atmospheric oxygen.

This finding carries three distinct implications for scientific understanding. First, it supports the reconstruction of early Earth's biosphere, suggesting similar processes operated 2.4 billion years ago, prior to the accumulation of free oxygen in the atmosphere. Second, it demonstrates that life can develop without photosynthesis, relying solely on the planet's internal chemical energy. Third, it informs the search for extraterrestrial life, providing a framework for identifying habitable zones on bodies like Europa or Enceladus, where conditions may resemble these brine pools.

A critical aspect of the discovery was the detection of a "dead" pool at a depth of 1.4 kilometers. The brine lake has long since disappeared, yet distinct mineral rings and specific chemical signatures remain in the sediment. Models of manganese and molybdenum accumulation in this ancient site mirror those found in active pools. This indicates that microbes leave behind durable chemical traces that persist for millions of years. For geologists, this provides a specific set of markers to look for in ancient rock formations, offering a way to confirm the presence of life in Earth's distant past when the planet was far less hospitable.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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