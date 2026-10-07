World Society Russia Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

White Dwarfs Show Planetary Systems Can Form After Stellar Death

Science

Two studies published in Nature Astronomy have documented rare instances of stellar systems where a primary star slowly consumes the material of its companion, challenging the assumption that planetary evolution occurs in isolation.

Black hole
Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Black hole

The first study, led by Jamie Williams of the University of Warwick, focused on a white dwarf with an anomalous chemical signature. Spectral analysis detected zinc, copper, and niobium-elements typically scarce in such objects. This composition coincided with periodic fluctuations in the star's brightness, indicating the presence of an orbiting body.

These observations suggest the presence of a "second-generation" planet that formed after the star had passed its red giant phase. The white dwarf is now accreting material from the planet's evaporating atmosphere. According to Williams, this indicates a potential "rebirth" of planetary systems, a phenomenon not observed within our own Solar System.

A separate study led by Aaron Householder of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology identified a different dynamic: a red dwarf gradually absorbing a brown dwarf in orbit. Unlike typical scenarios where a companion is either ignored or rapidly destroyed, the material here transfers from the brown dwarf to the red dwarf over a period likely spanning millions of years. The researchers described the discovery as a "fortunate coincidence," given the difficulty of predicting and detecting such slow-motion accretion.

These findings offer a theoretical lens for the future of the Solar System. While the Sun is neither a red nor a white dwarf, its evolutionary trajectory suggests that the eventual fate of Earth may not be immediate destruction, but rather a prolonged process of atmospheric evaporation, potentially leaving behind remnants capable of forming new structures or maintaining long-term interactions.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Evgeniya Petrova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
China’s bid to challenge Boeing stumbles: C919's critical components delayed
Asia
China’s bid to challenge Boeing stumbles: C919's critical components delayed
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Trump's Pneumonia Aid Offer to Russia Serves U.S. Pharma Interests
World
Trump's Pneumonia Aid Offer to Russia Serves U.S. Pharma Interests
Popular
Trump's Pneumonia Aid Offer to Russia Serves U.S. Pharma Interests

Lyudmila Adilova argues the US offer to help Russia with the Irkutsk pneumonia outbreak is a calculated move to open pharmaceutical markets and drive a wedge between Moscow and Beijing, rather than a humanitarian gesture.

Trump's Pneumonia Aid Offer to Russia Serves U.S. Pharma Interests
Russian expert dismisses Finnish President's 2030 world order forecast as self-promotion
Russian expert dismisses Finnish President's 2030 world order forecast as self-promotion
Russia’s plague scare: What lies beneath the rumors of pneumonic plague
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran
Third aircraft carrier as smokescreen: White House lays groundwork for painful concessions to Tehran Yury Bocharov Post-Soviet space could change dramatically: What might bring former republics closer again Andrey Mihayloff Brazil between Washington, Beijing and Moscow: What the election reveals Lyuba Lulko
IRGC Sends Open Letter to U. S. Voters Demanding Electoral Change
China’s bid to challenge Boeing stumbles: C919's critical components delayed
Central Asian states tighten borders over reported plague case in Russia
Central Asian states tighten borders over reported plague case in Russia
Last materials
Chile doubles police detention limits under new organized crime law
Georgian government provides $17.8M subsidy for Kanye West concert in Tbilisi
India launches first indigenous Fleet Support Ship to extend naval reach
Women's peripheral artery disease often missed without classic leg pain
How ushankas and keppis bebalance silhouette volume in AW26/27
AI wardrobe assistant: Using LLMs for proportion analysis, inventory, and style formula
Your dog understands more than you think: The science of canine comprehension
Four Mechanical Causes of Uneven Tire Wear
#IamJaneDoe: Uzbekistani users join global campaign against sexual violence
Uzbekistan's Trade with Turkic States Hits $10.8 Billion, But Imports Outpace Exports
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.