NASA study links long-duration spaceflights to increased hip fracture risk in astronauts

NASA researchers at the Johnson Space Center have identified a specific link between long-term exposure to microgravity and an increased risk of hip fractures, based on a review of medical records from U.S. astronauts. The findings, published in Mayo Clinic Proceedings, highlight that while the overall rate of fractures among astronauts does not exceed average population levels, hip injuries are significantly more common among those who participated in long-duration missions compared to those on shorter flights or individuals who have never been to space.

Photo: cnx.org by OpenStax, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Hip joint

The underlying cause is the silent loss of bone density that occurs in weightlessness. Without the mechanical stress of gravity, the skeleton loses mass and structural integrity. This process is often asymptomatic; upon returning to Earth, astronauts typically recover muscle tone and feel healthy enough to resume active physical activities. However, the hidden fragility of their bones persists, leading to hip fractures at ages when such injuries are rare in the general population.

Previously, changes in bone density were tracked only through instrument measurements. With the arrival of direct clinical evidence, NASA is updating its monitoring protocols. The agency is implementing volumetric computed tomography to examine the internal structure and strength of bones before and after flights, as standard assessment methods have proven insufficient.

Developing new preventive exercises and pharmaceutical interventions is now a critical priority. These measures are essential given upcoming plans for extended expeditions to the Moon and Mars, where crews will operate in reduced-gravity environments for months or even years.