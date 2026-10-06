Marvel’s Infinity Stones are fiction — but physicists create their own strange crystal

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Bhopal have identified unusual properties in a type-I superconductor. Experiments with yttrium antimonide (YbSb₂) crystals revealed that the material retains a defining characteristic of classical type-I superconductors-the complete expulsion of external magnetic fields-while simultaneously exhibiting spontaneous internal microscopic magnetic fields. The findings were published in Physical Review Letters.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use A scientist conducts an experiment with a metal box in the laboratory

The emergence of these internal fields indicates a violation of time-reversal symmetry. Standard quantum mechanics requires that physical processes appear identical when time is reversed. In this case, however, cooling the material below its critical temperature triggers the spontaneous generation of a magnetic moment within the crystal, deviating from typical superconducting behavior.

To detect these weak fields, the team employed muon spectroscopy. Muons, unstable elementary particles acting as ultra-sensitive probes, were directed into the monocrystal cooled to temperatures near absolute zero. The detection of an internal magnetic field at the moment of the transition to the superconducting state serves as direct evidence of the symmetry violation.

The authors associate this effect with a specific quantum state of paired electrons. This discovery not only expands the understanding of classical superconductor properties but also points toward potential topological superconductivity in such materials. These characteristics could eventually serve as a foundation for error-resistant quantum computing systems.