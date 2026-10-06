World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Marvel’s Infinity Stones are fiction — but physicists create their own strange crystal

Science

Researchers at the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research in Bhopal have identified unusual properties in a type-I superconductor. Experiments with yttrium antimonide (YbSb₂) crystals revealed that the material retains a defining characteristic of classical type-I superconductors-the complete expulsion of external magnetic fields-while simultaneously exhibiting spontaneous internal microscopic magnetic fields. The findings were published in Physical Review Letters.

A scientist conducts an experiment with a metal box in the laboratory
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
A scientist conducts an experiment with a metal box in the laboratory

The emergence of these internal fields indicates a violation of time-reversal symmetry. Standard quantum mechanics requires that physical processes appear identical when time is reversed. In this case, however, cooling the material below its critical temperature triggers the spontaneous generation of a magnetic moment within the crystal, deviating from typical superconducting behavior.

To detect these weak fields, the team employed muon spectroscopy. Muons, unstable elementary particles acting as ultra-sensitive probes, were directed into the monocrystal cooled to temperatures near absolute zero. The detection of an internal magnetic field at the moment of the transition to the superconducting state serves as direct evidence of the symmetry violation.

The authors associate this effect with a specific quantum state of paired electrons. This discovery not only expands the understanding of classical superconductor properties but also points toward potential topological superconductivity in such materials. These characteristics could eventually serve as a foundation for error-resistant quantum computing systems.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
IRGC Sends Open Letter to U. S. Voters Demanding Electoral Change
World
IRGC Sends Open Letter to U. S. Voters Demanding Electoral Change
From Alexander the Great to AI: Why humanity keeps rewriting its own history
Technologies and discoveries
From Alexander the Great to AI: Why humanity keeps rewriting its own history
Europe troops leaving: Pentagon pivots to a new hemisphere battle
Europe
Europe troops leaving: Pentagon pivots to a new hemisphere battle
Popular
Europe troops leaving: Pentagon pivots to a new hemisphere battle

The US is considering a major shift in its military strategy, potentially moving troops from Europe to intensify the fight against Latin American drug cartels, signaling a reorientation of defense priorities.

Europe troops leaving: Pentagon pivots to a new hemisphere battle
Chinese potato giant Snow Valley registers holding company for $200m Pavlodar plant
Chinese potato giant Snow Valley registers holding company for $200m Pavlodar plant
From Alexander the Great to AI: Why humanity keeps rewriting its own history
Plant-Based PDRN in Cosmetics: Mechanism, Formulation, and Cumulative Results
Why the US is expanding its presence in Uruguay for $6.5 million Alexander Shtorm From Alexander the Great to AI: Why humanity keeps rewriting its own history Marina Lebedeva Europe troops leaving: Pentagon pivots to a new hemisphere battle Alexander Artamonov
Why the US is expanding its presence in Uruguay for $6.5 million
Argentina's textile output falls 22% as machinery idle rates signal structural stagnation
Chinese automakers set massive presence for 2026 Paris Motor Show
Chinese automakers set massive presence for 2026 Paris Motor Show
Last materials
Portugal's job-seeking visa suspension narrows Brazilian labor migration access
Russian expert dismisses Finnish President's 2030 world order forecast as self-promotion
Spain Mandates Lane Changes for Cyclist Overtakes and Emergency Corridors Starting 2026
Kyrgyzstan resolves border disputes to enable China-Uzbekistan railway
Kazakhstan Police to Lease 352 Locally Assembled Vehicles for 8.1 Billion Tenge
Chevron shifts CFO to lead Oil, Products & Gas division in 2027 reshuffle
Supreme Court upholds 'socialist' and 'secular' terms in Indian Preamble
Oxygen Starvation: Unusual cravings signal a critical lack of red blood cells
Trump's Pneumonia Aid Offer to Russia Serves U.S. Pharma Interests
Skin barrier limits: Why overloading skincare routines reduces efficacy
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.