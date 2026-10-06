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Hemp Residue in Animal Feed: Species-Specific Limits and Safety Constraints

Science

The research trail into hemp processing waste as a feed additive extends beyond a single case study. After evaluating milk residues in cows in 2025, researchers at Oregon State University assessed cannabinoid levels in beef. In August 2026, a study published in Poultry Science examined broilers, showing that high inclusion rates of the additive negatively impact growth metrics. This body of work highlights the dual nature of the material: it is a potentially valuable resource, yet it operates under strict safety and productivity constraints.

Raw poultry meat with spices
Photo: Pravda.ru by Maria Kruglova, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Raw poultry meat with spices

The focus is on the spent biomass remaining after cannabidiol (CBD) extraction. This residue retains nutritional components and trace amounts of cannabinoids, including psychoactive tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). For agricultural producers, this offers a way to integrate a byproduct into feed production rather than discarding it. For toxicologists and regulators, the central question is how much active compound migrates into food products and how quickly animal bodies clear them after feeding stops.

The series of investigations builds on a study published in the Journal of Agricultural and Food Chemistry in May 2025. In an experiment involving 18 Jersey cows, a diet containing 13% hemp residue over 28 days resulted in less than 1% of consumed cannabinoids transferring to the milk. However, even this minimal migration presented a theoretical risk: the THC dosage could have exceeded the acute reference dose. After the additive was removed, THC was no longer detected in milk after 12 days, while it persisted longer in adipose tissue. This indicates that the rate of clearance in milk is not a universal indicator of whole-body detoxification.

Subsequent research examined the impact on beef cattle. A study published in the journal Animal in January 2026 involved 24 Angus steers fed a diet with 15% hemp residue for eight weeks. Negligible traces of THC were detected in muscle tissue. The calculated consumer dose remained below acceptable reference values for all population groups. Thirty-three days after feeding ceased, cannabinoids were undetectable in tissues, with the exception of CBD in adipose tissue. Productivity did not critically decline, although feed efficiency worsened. These data confirm that the clearance time of substances depends on tissue type and feeding conditions.

A 2026 study on broilers revealed the limits of extrapolating results from mammals. In a 42-day trial, 200 chicks were fed mixtures containing 0%, 5%, 10%, or 20% biomass. At inclusion levels of 10% and above, growth slowed and feed conversion decreased. At the 20% level, meat tenderness was compromised, and corticosterone levels in feathers rose, suggesting chronic stress. No negative effects on productivity were observed at the 5% level, although fecal contamination at the cloaca was more frequent in all groups receiving the additive.

Massimo Bonazza, the lead researcher, previously noted that a single successful experiment does not justify widespread adoption. Critical factors remain the specific composition of the raw material batch, the dosage, the animal species, and the target human food product. As of the August publication, the spent biomass does not have FDA-CVM approval for use in livestock feeds. Scientific data serve as the foundation for developing strict application regulations, rather than acting as an automatic permission to consider any hemp waste a safe additive.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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