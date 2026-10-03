Asteroid Bennu Samples Reveal Dual Solar System Origin

Sample return missions have delivered the first well-preserved materials from the early Solar System to Earth, surviving atmospheric entry. Yet the samples from asteroid (101955) Bennu, retrieved by the OSIRIS-REx mission, present a complex puzzle. A new study published in Science Advances by researchers from the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology in Zurich (ETH Zurich) and Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory investigates why Bennu exhibits isotopic signatures characteristic of both the inner and outer Solar System, proposing a specific mechanical explanation for this anomaly.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by Marina Brozović, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Asteroid Bennu

Upon receiving half a gram of material from Bennu, Maria Schönbecher, a professor of isotope geochemistry at ETH Zurich, and her team began analyzing nucleosynthetic isotopes. These isotopes serve as markers of the early Solar System's formation. Approximately 4.6 billion years ago, the dust surrounding the young Sun was not uniformly mixed. Different regions of the protoplanetary disk contained distinct isotopic compositions of iron, titanium, and chromium, depending on their specific location.

Previous studies of asteroids and meteorites have identified two distinct groups. Non-carbonaceous (NC) asteroids consist of material from the inner Solar System, where rocky planets like Earth formed. Carbonaceous (CC) asteroids, conversely, originated in the cold, volatile-rich outer regions. Scientists had previously classified Bennu as a CI chondrite, a subtype of CC asteroid. This class is exceedingly rare, with fewer than 0.0127% of all collected meteorites belonging to this group, as most likely burn up during atmospheric entry.

The research team expected Bennu's isotopic profile to align with that of CC asteroids. For titanium and chromium, the data confirmed this expectation. However, the iron isotopes pointed toward an NC origin, suggesting formation closer to the Sun. Further analysis using the decay of radioactive manganese-53 dated the asteroid's formation to approximately 2 million years after the first solid materials appeared in the Solar System. This rapid assembly time is inconsistent with formation in the sparse outer Solar System. Additionally, Bennu lacked the "heavy" isotopes of hydrogen and nitrogen typically found in comets formed in the outer regions.

To resolve this contradiction, the researchers pointed to the influence of Jupiter. By the time Bennu was forming, Jupiter had already accumulated a mass 23 times that of Earth. Its presence created pressure gradients in the gas and dust of the protoplanetary disk, both inside and outside its orbit. These gradients allowed microscopic dust particles to migrate inward toward the Sun with relative ease. However, larger millimeter-sized molten droplets known as chondrules became trapped in pressure zones beyond Jupiter's orbit, halting their inward migration.

These pressure gradients coincided almost exactly with the "snow line," the region where temperatures dropped low enough for water to freeze. When Bennu was forming, this line lay just inside Jupiter's orbit. As dust collided with these pressure traps and the snow line, it collapsed, creating traffic jams of particulate matter. These stagnant zones acted as nuclei for the formation of asteroids like Bennu. Dust continued to stream in from the outer Solar System, forming layers on Bennu and mixing inner-disk components with outer-disk particles. This process explains why Bennu carries the chemical signatures of both regions: it likely formed near the water/ice line.

Since its formation, Bennu has migrated closer to the Sun, becoming a near-Earth asteroid (NEA) and a priority target for sample return missions. This journey took billions of years, involving millions of collisions and gravitational nudges, but its fundamental chemistry remained intact. Revealing the origin of this specific asteroid type required a robotic probe, a half-gram of dust, and precision laboratory equipment.