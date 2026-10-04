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Humor Reduces Cognitive Interference from Profanity

Science

Psychologists at the University of Florida, led by Lisa Abrams, examined how the comedic context of profane language affects cognitive load and reaction speed. Their work builds on the Taboo Stroop Effect, a test where participants must rapidly name the font color of a word. When the word is taboo, the brain automatically shifts attention to its meaning, slowing the visual task.

Experiment with a taste blocker
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Experiment with a taste blocker

Previously, researchers treated taboo vocabulary as a uniform irritant. The new study, published in Cognition & Emotion, tested whether this inhibition changes if the profane word is perceived as funny.

In the first experiment, participants were shown 384 mixed words. This rapid alternation of stimuli led to habituation to profanity, and the presence of humor itself did not influence response speed.

In the second experiment, words were categorized by taboo level and humor. When stimuli were presented in blocks, researchers found that strong profanity consistently slowed color identification, but a high level of humor significantly reduced this delay.

The researchers concluded that humor does not simplify the process of reading colors. Instead, it helps the psyche suppress the sharp emotional spike caused by the taboo word, allowing the brain to refocus on the instructions more quickly.

Noting that the data came from young, non-dyslexic English-speaking participants, the team plans to test the effect outside the lab to see how it operates in natural speech.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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