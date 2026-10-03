Clay Minerals Mystery: How Soil Structures Redefined Carbon Storage

In a laboratory study of abiotic humification, researchers examined how two common soil minerals, montmorillonite and kaolinite, influence the transformation of glucose, catechol, and glycine into humic-like substances (HLS) via the Maillard reaction. The experiment revealed that while glycine addition stimulates the early stages of humification, its impact on the final carbon pool is dictated by the specific crystal structure of the host mineral.

Photo: Wikimedia Commons by IAC; original image of the Helix Nebula (NASA, NOAO, ESA, the Hubble Helix Nebula Team, M. Meixner, STScI, & T.A. Rector, NRAO.), https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Graphene

At an optimal glycine concentration of 0.06 mol/L, the kaolinite system produced a higher mass of humic-like acids (HLA), reaching 3.00 g/kg of carbon. This was 69.5% greater than the 1.77 g/kg observed in the montmorillonite system. The divergence stems from the physical properties of the minerals. Kaolinite, characterized by high surface catalytic activity and a lack of spatial confinement, facilitated deep aromatic condensation. Consequently, it generated more mature and complex HLS molecules with lower H/C ratios and higher degrees of polymerization.

Montmorillonite behaved differently due to its expandable layered structure, which created a steric effect. Organic intermediates were retained within the interlayer spaces, restricting their further polymerization. This resulted in HLA with simpler structures, higher H/C ratios, and lower aromaticity. However, this physical confinement allowed montmorillonite to stabilize carbon more effectively. A significant portion of the organic matter was physically protected inside the mineral layers, leading to a higher content of mineral-associated organic carbon (MAOC) of 3.45 g/kg, compared to 2.18 g/kg in the kaolinite system.

PLS-SEM modeling confirmed a sequential chain: glycine addition drives mineral-organic interactions, which in turn direct the structural evolution of HLS and ultimately determine carbon sequestration. Thus, while kaolinite acts as an accelerator for molecular complexity, montmorillonite functions as a storage mechanism, ensuring long-term carbon stability through spatial isolation.