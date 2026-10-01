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Metal breakthrough: Smart nano-coating stops corrosion before it starts

Science

Researchers at the University of Queensland have developed a metal protection system that activates only when corrosion begins. The architecture relies on three nanostructural layers: polymer micelles, ZIF-8 metal-organic frameworks, and a silica shell. This configuration retains corrosion inhibitors within the structure until the local chemical environment around the metal changes.

The engineer works with a high-voltage battery module in the laboratory
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The engineer works with a high-voltage battery module in the laboratory

Traditional coatings often suffer from the premature leaching of inhibitors, which are lost in the solution before they can act. To address this, a team led by Yusuke Yamauti used benzotriazole (BTA) as the active component. The BTA was first encapsulated in Pluronic P123 polymer micelles. A ZIF-8 framework, formed from zinc ions and organic ligands, was then constructed around these micelles. A final silica shell, approximately 20 nanometers thick, completed the structure, creating a barrier that preserves the inhibitor inside.

Structural organization is critical for stability. Upon the addition of BTA, the micelle diameter increased from 10 to 21 nanometers. These particles served as templates for the crystallization of ZIF-8. Without the micelles, benzotriazole disrupted the formation of the framework's crystal lattice; however, within the triple complex, the structure remained ordered. Compositional optimization achieved a BTA mass fraction of 16.2%. By comparison, the loading in a "ZIF-8 + BTA" system without micelles did not exceed 4.2%, while a "micelles + BTA" pair reached 9.3%.

The release mechanism depends on pH changes at the metal surface. Corrosion involves simultaneous anodic metal dissolution and cathodic oxygen reduction, leading to uneven local acidity. In acidic conditions (pH 3), the strength of the ZIF-8 framework decreases, releasing approximately 35% of the inhibitor. In alkaline conditions (pH 10), the silicate shell dissolves, allowing about 32% of the BTA to exit. Under neutral conditions, leakage is minimal, at no more than 4%. The released inhibitor adsorbs onto the exposed metal surface, blocking further degradation.

Efficiency was tested on zinc-coated steel with a polyurethane coating containing 1% of these nanoparticles. Samples with intentional scratches were held in a sodium chloride solution. After 14 days, no corrosion products appeared at the damage sites, whereas the control sample without nanoparticles had begun to degrade. Undamaged coatings withstood the salt solution for 39 days. The corrosion current remained at 3.2x10⁻⁹ A/cm². Data extrapolation indicated a calculated corrosion rate of 37 nanometers per year, a figure 600 times lower than that of standard commercial coatings, although the calculation does not account for mechanical loads.

The principle is universal. Researchers demonstrated that 2-mercaptobenzothiazole can replace benzotriazole to produce functional nanocontainers with a similar operational logic. The results were published in the journal Small Science.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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