Butterflies Dodge Predators Using Motion Illusions

Butterflies dodge predators by breaking the visual system's ability to track movement. A study published in Nature details how wing patterns, combined with flight mechanics, distort a predator's perception of speed and direction. The result is a missed strike.

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Researchers from the University of Essex in England address a specific paradox: butterflies are bright and visible, yet few predators specialize in catching them mid-air. Insects like flies and bats hunt nocturnal moths with ease, but butterflies remain elusive. George Hancock, an ecologist of visual perception at the University of Exeter and co-author of the study, explains that stripes and spots interfere with the predator's assessment of the vector of motion. These false signals mask the true trajectory during the critical milliseconds of a ballistic attack, when the predator can no longer alter its path.

The mechanism operates on the principle of the barber pole illusion. A spinning red-and-white striped pole appears to move upward, though it merely rotates in place. Butterfly wings deform with every flap: they touch during the upstroke and separate during the downstroke. The angle of the stripes changes, creating a phantom movement. Joël Trossière, another co-author from Exeter, notes that combined with the unpredictable flight path, this forces the predator to miss or strike less vulnerable parts, such as the hindwings or tail.

In their experiments, Trossière analyzed slow-motion footage of a flying butterfly through a computer model of avian vision. The model showed the insect visually "glowing” downward while physically flying upward. After ruling out coding errors, the researcher realized this effect perfectly suited the purpose of disorienting an attacker.

To verify these data, the team recorded live butterfly takeoffs using high-speed cameras at over 1,000 frames per second. They examined the patterns of approximately 400 species of European butterflies and found that patterns creating motion illusions are widespread. To test the impact of these patterns on real attacks, 100 volunteers attempted to catch virtual butterflies on a touch screen. A computer simulation "evolved” more than 50,000 random patterns, selecting those that maximized confusion. The synthesized designs closely resembled natural ones, indicating that optical illusion is a key driver in the evolution of butterfly wings.

Hancock points out the oddity of evolving such conspicuousness, as most European butterflies are not toxic. However, the study demonstrates the diversity of illusory schemes they employ. While butterflies and moths camouflage themselves at rest, movement shatters that concealment. The evolution of color and pattern became a response to this mechanism, establishing a new line of defense in the air.

The principle applies to other animals as well. Trossière notes that the striped coats of zebras and snakes have long been suspected of confusing predators' motion perception, but hard evidence was lacking. The new method for analyzing visual motion suggests that the motion-confusion effect is far more widespread in nature than previously thought: from bird wingbeats to the tails of lizards and fish. This opens new avenues for research."