World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Butterflies Dodge Predators Using Motion Illusions

Science

Butterflies dodge predators by breaking the visual system's ability to track movement. A study published in Nature details how wing patterns, combined with flight mechanics, distort a predator's perception of speed and direction. The result is a missed strike.

Natural harmony
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Natural harmony

Researchers from the University of Essex in England address a specific paradox: butterflies are bright and visible, yet few predators specialize in catching them mid-air. Insects like flies and bats hunt nocturnal moths with ease, but butterflies remain elusive. George Hancock, an ecologist of visual perception at the University of Exeter and co-author of the study, explains that stripes and spots interfere with the predator's assessment of the vector of motion. These false signals mask the true trajectory during the critical milliseconds of a ballistic attack, when the predator can no longer alter its path.

The mechanism operates on the principle of the barber pole illusion. A spinning red-and-white striped pole appears to move upward, though it merely rotates in place. Butterfly wings deform with every flap: they touch during the upstroke and separate during the downstroke. The angle of the stripes changes, creating a phantom movement. Joël Trossière, another co-author from Exeter, notes that combined with the unpredictable flight path, this forces the predator to miss or strike less vulnerable parts, such as the hindwings or tail.

In their experiments, Trossière analyzed slow-motion footage of a flying butterfly through a computer model of avian vision. The model showed the insect visually "glowing” downward while physically flying upward. After ruling out coding errors, the researcher realized this effect perfectly suited the purpose of disorienting an attacker.

To verify these data, the team recorded live butterfly takeoffs using high-speed cameras at over 1,000 frames per second. They examined the patterns of approximately 400 species of European butterflies and found that patterns creating motion illusions are widespread. To test the impact of these patterns on real attacks, 100 volunteers attempted to catch virtual butterflies on a touch screen. A computer simulation "evolved” more than 50,000 random patterns, selecting those that maximized confusion. The synthesized designs closely resembled natural ones, indicating that optical illusion is a key driver in the evolution of butterfly wings.

Hancock points out the oddity of evolving such conspicuousness, as most European butterflies are not toxic. However, the study demonstrates the diversity of illusory schemes they employ. While butterflies and moths camouflage themselves at rest, movement shatters that concealment. The evolution of color and pattern became a response to this mechanism, establishing a new line of defense in the air.

The principle applies to other animals as well. Trossière notes that the striped coats of zebras and snakes have long been suspected of confusing predators' motion perception, but hard evidence was lacking. The new method for analyzing visual motion suggests that the motion-confusion effect is far more widespread in nature than previously thought: from bird wingbeats to the tails of lizards and fish. This opens new avenues for research."

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Spain's Frontier Crisis: King Demands EU Takes Charge of Border Breach
World
Spain's Frontier Crisis: King Demands EU Takes Charge of Border Breach
Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack
Asia
Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack

New details have emerged about the Indian captain injured during the Flydubai cockpit attack, while conflicting reports continue to raise questions over which off-duty pilots ultimately took control of the aircraft and landed it safely in Saudi Arabia.

Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Mellstroy claims Interpol arrest amid Kazakhstan's $8 million illegal gambling probe
Vietnam Defense Expo: Russia reveals new weapon to international buyers
Russia takes Western assets: Auchan, Metro and Nestlé come under external management
Who Really Landed the Flydubai Jet? Conflicting Reports Emerge After Cockpit Attack Alexander Shtorm East German wallets: A wealth divide persists after 36 years Andrey Mihayloff Trump's Backchannel: Prisoner Swap for Sanctions Relief Unveiled Alexander Artamonov
Flydubai Flight FZ1073: Pilot Brawl, Hijack Alert and a Sudden 14,000-Foot Descent
Trump's Backchannel: Prisoner Swap for Sanctions Relief Unveiled
Five infectious agents linked to millions of new cancer cases
Five infectious agents linked to millions of new cancer cases
Last materials
Butterflies Dodge Predators Using Motion Illusions
Washington Expels Iranian Delegation After UN Talks Stalemate
Madagascar Signs MOU for 120 MW Volobe Amont Hydro Plant
Kyrgyz banks move $100 million for Russian sanctions evasion network
Kazakhstan to build 125 billion tenge shipyard for maritime drones
CAQM triggers winter smog protocols in NCR with strict PUCC and vehicle emission curbs
The heart's companion: Why juices can't compare to fresh fruits
High Collar Coats: Autumn 2026 Style Guide
Anatomical traits that allow domestic cats to squeeze through tight spaces
Aston Martin DBX GT: A Compliant Alternative to the S
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.