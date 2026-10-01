Astronomers Detected a Gas Giant Defying Standard Formation Models

Astronomers have detected a celestial object, Elias 2-24 b, whose characteristics challenge current understandings of planetary system formation. This gas giant orbits a star approximately one million years old, a mere infant in cosmic terms. What makes Elias 2-24 b so perplexing is its mass, which is several times that of Jupiter, and its existence around such a young star.

Photo: https://commons.wikimedia.org by NOIRLab/NSF/AURA/J. da Silva, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Black hole

A Planetary Anomaly

The discrepancy lies in the planet's age versus its substantial mass. While its host star is in the very early stages of stellar evolution—almost five thousand times younger than our Sun—Elias 2-24 b has already accumulated significant mass. This rapid growth clashes with the established timelines for planetary accretion, the process by which planets gather material.

Challenging Formation Models

Current scientific models offer two primary pathways for the birth of gas giants. The core accretion scenario posits that dust gradually aggregates into a solid body, which then attracts surrounding gas. This process typically requires millions of years to complete. The alternative, gravitational instability, suggests a rapid collapse of a gas cloud under its own gravity, forming a planet much more quickly.

However, Elias 2-24 b fits neither model neatly. Its observed properties resemble those formed through slow accumulation, yet its youth implies an extraordinarily rapid formation. This suggests a planet that appears "adult" in its characteristics, despite the fact that, chronologically, only rudimentary particles should exist in its system at this stage.

Rewriting the Cosmic Timeline

This discovery casts doubt on the established sequence of events in the early universe. It was previously assumed that rocky planets formed first, followed by gas giants. The data from Elias 2-24 b opens the possibility that massive planets, or at least their precursors, can exist within a protoplanetary disk from its very inception.

The initial observations necessitate a reevaluation of the mechanisms behind planet formation. The speed at which planets can form may significantly exceed current computational model predictions. Furthermore, this finding suggests that the comparatively slow development of our own Solar System might not be the typical galactic blueprint.

Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.