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Meta-analysis links high CCL5 levels to lower mortality in respiratory viral infections

Science

A meta-analysis of 18 observational studies published in JAMA Network Open links higher blood levels of the chemokine CCL5 with better outcomes in respiratory viral infections. Led by Salvador Resino at the Carlos III Health Institute in Spain, the review found that elevated CCL5 concentrations were associated with a 35% lower risk of death and a 22% lower risk of adverse disease progression. The study included 2,376 patients with a median age of 58.2 years who had laboratory-confirmed infections such as COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus.

SARS-CoV-2
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by NIH Image Gallery from Bethesda, Maryland, USA, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
SARS-CoV-2

Previous data on CCL5, also known as RANTES, were contradictory. Some studies linked high levels to mild disease, while others associated them with severe complications. This inconsistency arose because CCL5 serves a dual role: it recruits monocytes, cytotoxic CD8+ lymphocytes, and natural killer cells to infection sites and exhibits direct antiviral activity, yet excessive immune activation can drive tissue damage. The new meta-analysis resolved this ambiguity by pooling large datasets and testing for heterogeneity. Results remained consistent across viral types and patient ages, with low heterogeneity between included studies.

The authors interpret high CCL5 levels as a sign of an effective antiviral immune response rather than a cytokine storm. They suggest the chemokine could serve as a prognostic biomarker for risk stratification in patients with respiratory viruses. However, several limitations restrict the strength of this conclusion. All included studies were observational, so causality cannot be established. It remains unclear whether CCL5 itself is protective or merely a marker of another protective mechanism. Additionally, the patient population came predominantly from high-income countries, limiting generalizability. The source text does not specify the timing of blood draws relative to disease stage or how CCL5 measurements were standardized across different laboratories.

Biologist Andrey Voroshylov notes that while the meta-analysis strengthens the hypothesis of CCL5's protective role, translating this biomarker into clinical practice requires prospective validation cohorts with uniform protocols for sample collection and measurement. The study clarifies the prognostic value of CCL5 but does not prove that pharmacologically increasing its levels improves disease outcomes. Future work should focus on prospective studies in diverse clinical settings and evaluate the added diagnostic value of CCL5 compared to existing severity markers.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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