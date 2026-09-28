Veteran jet reborn: Yak-130M upgrade rewrites air combat rules

The Irkutsk Aviation Plant is assembling three pre-production prototypes of the Yak-130M advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft. The aircraft took to the skies in June 2026, with one prototype already completing over 20 flights. Test pilots are currently verifying the aircraft's flight performance characteristics and system safety.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Yak-130 training and combat aircraft

Enhanced Armament and Counter-Drone Capabilities

The modernization program has significantly expanded the Yak-130M's offensive capabilities, enabling it to carry guided air-to-ground bombs and medium-range missiles. To counter unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), four additional cannon pods have been integrated into the aircraft's design. According to test pilot Alexander Guskov, this upgrade doubles the rate of fire and at least doubles the probability of successfully engaging drones.

Advanced Avionics and Defensive Systems

The aircraft's technical systems have undergone substantial upgrades, including the installation of:

The BRLS-130 radar complex, which has passed ground tests and verification aboard a flying laboratory. Complementing this is the SOLT-130K electro-optical, laser, and thermal imaging system.

The "Prezident-S130" defensive suite. This system detects the launch of surface-to-air missiles and employs countermeasures against radar-guided seekers by automatically deploying decoy flares.

The KS-130 communication suite, facilitating data exchange with ground stations and other aircraft.

Operational Status and Market Prospects

The cockpit's user interface, button logic, and displays remain unchanged from the baseline Yak-130. This continuity allows pilots to transition to the "M" variant without requiring extensive retraining. Flight testing of the pre-production aircraft commenced in June 2026. Rosoboronexport, Russia's state arms exporter, plans to offer the Yak-130M to both new international customers and existing operators of the Yak-130.

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Source: This commentary was adapted from an original Russian-language publication by Pravda.Ru.