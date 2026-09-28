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What Lies Beneath Greenland's Ice?

Science » Planet Earth

The bedrock of Greenland remains hidden beneath an ice sheet that exceeds three kilometers in thickness in certain sectors. Until now, glaciologists relied on coarse approximations of the island's topography, but a new mapping technique has revealed a landscape that challenges existing assumptions about the island's geological history and its response to warming.

Greenland
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Greenland

The updated map identifies a network of 1,943 subglacial valleys. One-third of these are new discoveries, while many previously documented valleys extend hundreds of kilometers further into the interior than once thought. In the west-central region, the geometry is particularly striking: the valleys are strictly linear, aligned precisely from the southwest to the northeast.

This alignment contradicts the view of Greenland as a rigid monolith of ancient rock moving passively with tectonic plates. The strict orientation suggests that tectonic faults created pre-existing conduits long before the ice sheet formed, providing structural blueprints for water to carve the landscape.

The erosion process was not driven solely by surface rivers. The wide branching angles of the valleys indicate a role for deep groundwater networks. Water rising from the depths weathered the rock from within, sculpting the relief before the first ice layers settled over the island.

Mapping the unseen

To resolve these features through kilometers of ice, researchers used Ice Flow Perturbation Analysis. This method treats the ice sheet as a physical mold; as ice flows over the bedrock, it mirrors the underlying contours. Satellites detect minute surface elevations and depressions, which algorithms then invert to reconstruct the shape of the hidden rock.

This topography dictates the dynamics of ice loss. Ice does not move as a uniform block; it channels into these valleys, accelerating into fast-flowing glaciers. This creates a feedback loop: ice accumulates in a basin, increasing mass and velocity, which in turn deepens the valley. Joe McGregor of NASA compares this process to the formation of Yosemite National Park, noting that Greenland's west coast is essentially a series of massive cliffs akin to El Capitan.

The precision of this valley map changes the projection of ice sheet retreat. The speed at which Greenland loses mass in coming decades will depend on these pre-existing rocky highways, which determine exactly where the ice will flow and how quickly it will reach the ocean.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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