Why Does the Length of a Day Change?

Earth's rotation is treated as a constant, yet instruments detect fluctuations in the length of a day measured in milliseconds. For three decades, geophysicists attributed these shifts to the fluid outer core; changes in the velocity of its molten metal alter the magnetic field. Because the planet's total angular momentum remains fixed, the 3,000-kilometer-thick mantle compensates for these shifts, forcing the surface to speed up or slow down.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Giant mountains inside the Earth's mantle

The missing link was the specific mechanism transporting this impulse from the molten center to the solid crust. Researchers Huifeng Zhang and Mathieu Dumberry from the University of Alberta identified the solid inner core as the transmitter. Because the inner core is not a perfect sphere, even minute changes in its rotational speed generate a gravitational torque. This force acts on the dense masses of the mantle, physically pivoting the upper layers of the planet and shifting the duration of the day, as detailed in Nature.

The Core-Mantle Balance

A counterweight system operates at the boundary between the core and the mantle. The flow of liquid metal creates friction against the irregularities of the rocky shell, while electromagnetic forces introduce a braking effect. Gravity pulls the system in one direction, while magnetic resistance pulls in the other; the final amplitude of time fluctuations depends on the equilibrium between these two forces.

The study indicates that the inner core does not behave as a rigid monolith. Under relentless pressure, it undergoes viscous deformation on a cycle of approximately ten years.

Mapping this mechanical interaction allows for a more precise reconstruction of Earth's internal structure. This refinement improves the ability to calculate the dynamics of the magnetic field and the processes occurring thousands of kilometers beneath the surface.