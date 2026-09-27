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Sperm DNA shuffling begins during precursor cell division before meiosis

Science

Sperm genetic diversity begins earlier than previously understood. Researchers from the Wellcome Sanger Institute and the University of Cambridge found that DNA shuffling occurs before meiosis-the specialized cell division that produces gametes.

Sperm cells visualization
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
Sperm cells visualization

The team focused on non-crossover gene conversion, a mechanism where one chromosome copies a short sequence from its partner. While textbooks place both this process and larger crossovers (reciprocal exchange of chromosome segments) strictly within meiosis, the researchers suspected an earlier trigger.

Before entering meiosis, sperm precursors undergo multiple rounds of standard mitosis to maintain the cell population throughout a man's adult life. The scientists tested whether DNA copying initiates during these mitotic cycles.

Using long-read sequencing on 15 sperm samples from 13 donors aged 24 to 74, the team captured genomic events that standard sequencing typically misses. They identified 7,143 crossovers and 2,382 instances of gene conversion.

Comparing these results with blood genome data revealed that a significant portion of gene conversion occurs before meiosis starts. The molecular signatures of these events differed from meiotic patterns; instead, they mirrored DNA repair mechanisms active in ordinary somatic tissues.

Differences in the frequency and location of these events appeared even in identical twins. This suggests that sperm diversity is not solely determined by inherited genetic instructions but is shaped by stochastic biological events within each individual.

The study highlighted specific genome regions prone to breaks. While repairing these fragile zones preserves DNA integrity, errors during the restoration process can introduce mutations passed to the next generation.

The findings indicate that sperm recombination operates in two stages: initial DNA copying during routine precursor cell division, followed by further shuffling during meiosis. This shifts the timeline for when the genetic uniqueness of each sperm cell is established.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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