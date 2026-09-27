Rhythmic leg bone pressure restores cognitive function after brain injury

Rhythmic mechanical pressure on leg bones can slow neuron death and restore cognitive function following stroke or traumatic brain injury. Research published in Nature Neuroscience identifies a bidirectional axis between the skeleton and the brain: while a damaged brain accelerates fracture healing, skeletal stimulation promotes neural tissue recovery.

Photo: Mos.ru by: Oleg Sosnitsky is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 Rehabilitating a patient

The study used Dynamic Compression Axial Loading (DCTAL) in mice and pigs. Researchers applied soft, rhythmic pressure to the tibia at a frequency of two compressions per second over five days.

In mice with head injuries, DCTAL produced the following outcomes:

14-day survival rates rose from 20% to 90%.

The count of immature neurons increased 4.5-fold.

Neural stem cell populations grew nearly six-fold.

Motor deficits decreased by over 50% when applied before or immediately after a stroke.

Memory performance improved nearly five-fold one week post-injury.

The signal is mediated by the PIEZO1 protein in osteocytes. Acting as a mechanical sensor, PIEZO1 triggers the release of protective signaling proteins into the bloodstream upon compression. These proteins subsequently reach the brain. The therapeutic effect vanished when researchers genetically removed PIEZO1 from the bone cells.

The findings suggest a path toward developing devices that provide rhythmic leg pressure for patients unable to perform physical exercise independently.