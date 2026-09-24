X-ray and optical maps reveal how gas flows, superwinds and collisions reshape galaxies

The Chandra X-ray Observatory has captured a sequence of galaxies at varying evolutionary stages, from steady star formation to violent collisions. By synthesizing data from James Webb, Hubble, IXPE, Swift, and NuSTAR, astronomers can isolate specific galactic components: optical light maps stars and dust, infrared reveals gas filaments, and X-rays identify gas heated to millions of degrees, supernova remnants, and active galactic nuclei.

Photo: NASA by Y.Bai, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/ Black hole Sgr A*

Because the Milky Way cannot be viewed from the outside, these external systems serve as proxies for understanding our own galaxy. Observations of barred spirals, such as NGC 1672 and NGC 1385, show how stellar bridges funnel gas toward the center, fueling black holes and triggering starbursts. In NGC 4725, the catalyst for new star growth was a gravitational disturbance caused by a close encounter with a neighboring galaxy.

Edge-on views of NGC 4631 and Messier 82 reveal "superwinds" of scorching gas. These outflows eject newly synthesized chemical elements thousands of light-years into intergalactic space, seeding the materials that will form future generations of stars and planets.

Active galactic nuclei (AGN) exert the most aggressive influence. In Centaurus A, X-ray data and IXPE polarimetry identified a high-energy particle jet extending tens of thousands of light-years. In Messier 106, the central black hole's activity generates spiral structures driven by energy emissions rather than stellar gravity.

The mechanics of galactic collisions are evident in Arp 143, where a direct hit created an expanding ring, and in the merging systems of NGC 3256 and II Zw 096. These events compress gas and accelerate star formation, providing a visual model for the eventual merger of the Milky Way and Andromeda.

Different transformation mechanisms appear in the Virgo Cluster. Messier 90 is losing its gas due to environmental pressure. While X-ray data detect high-energy point sources and diffuse hot gas, optical images show hydrogen plumes stretching over 300,000 light-years behind the galaxy. This stripping of material starves the system, effectively halting its internal evolutionary cycle.