World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Higher inductive reasoning at age 13 reduces dementia risk in old age

Science

High inductive reasoning capacity in early adolescence correlates with a lower risk of dementia and chronic diseases in old age. Researchers from the University of Gothenburg tracked 10,539 Swedish citizens born in 1948, analyzing cognitive test results from age 13 and cross-referencing them with national health and mortality registries over a 60-year period.

Young scientist
Photo: mos.ru by No author, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/
Young scientist

Among the cohort, 2.7% developed dementia. Using Cox proportional hazards models, the team found that for every standard deviation increase in inductive reasoning scores at age 13, the risk of dementia dropped by 16% (HR 0.84).

The protective effect extended to somatic health. Higher adolescent cognitive scores were associated with a reduced risk of general severe diseases (HR 0.90), cardiovascular disorders (HR 0.88), and diabetes (HR 0.85).

The researchers tested whether these physical ailments acted as intermediaries. While diabetes and cardiovascular diseases increased dementia risk by 1.75 to 2.13 times, they did not significantly alter the link between inductive reasoning and cognitive decline (HR remained 0.84-0.85). This suggests the cognitive influence on dementia risk is direct or partially independent of somatic health.

Verbal and spatial abilities showed no such correlation with dementia risk. To validate the findings, the team expanded the sample to 19,919 participants by adding a cohort born in 1953 and adjusting for the education levels of both participants and their parents. The results remained consistent. The study was published in Alzheimer's Research & Therapy.

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Dmitry Sudakov
Now reading
Engine reliability issues cost global aviation industry $11 billion in 2025
Business
Engine reliability issues cost global aviation industry $11 billion in 2025
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Conflicts
Decapitation Strategy Fails? Iran Still Standing Without Supreme Leader
Popular
Russia-DPRK: New Bridge Provides Direct Access to West-East Corridor

A major infrastructure project in southern Primorye has fundamentally changed the logistical link between a strategic border crossing and the federal highway.

Russia-DPRK: New Bridge Provides Direct Access to West-East Corridor
China Doubles Vehicle Exports to Russia as Market Dominance Deepens
China Doubles Vehicle Exports to Russia as Market Dominance Deepens
Costco and Walmart Limit Motor Oil Sales as Base Oil Prices Hit Record
Engine reliability issues cost global aviation industry $11 billion in 2025
Lula vs. Trump over Brazil’s gangs and the 'Shield of the Americas' Lyuba Lulko Science, faith and the changing role of the church in Europe Andrey Mihayloff America’s Immigration Dream Gets More Expensive: Income, Health and Benefits Face Greater Scrutiny Andrey Nikolaev
America’s Immigration Dream Gets More Expensive: Income, Health and Benefits Face Greater Scrutiny
Migraine or Just Headache: What Happens When You Keep Enduring the Pain
Japan Imports 1.53 Million Barrels of Sakhalin Oil from Russia in Early 2026
Japan Imports 1.53 Million Barrels of Sakhalin Oil from Russia in Early 2026
Last materials
Europe removes two Russian billionaires from sanctions list as France and Luxembourg intervene
Watermelon and carrot smoothie: Three ways to balance sweet and earthy
Lithuania Closes Residency Centers in Central Asia Over Terrorism Risks
Cortisol anchors emotional memories by reorganizing brain network coordination
India's refinery sector must balance energy security with net-zero goals
Breeding ram sold for $1 million in Kyrgyzstan
Zucchini fritters with oats: A flourless alternative for a crispy crust
Silverfish in the bathroom: Why cleaning the surfaces isn't enough
Pepper spray released in Spain’s parliament after heated debate
INEOS shuts Europe’s last major acetyls plants as energy costs soar
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.