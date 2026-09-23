Higher inductive reasoning at age 13 reduces dementia risk in old age

High inductive reasoning capacity in early adolescence correlates with a lower risk of dementia and chronic diseases in old age. Researchers from the University of Gothenburg tracked 10,539 Swedish citizens born in 1948, analyzing cognitive test results from age 13 and cross-referencing them with national health and mortality registries over a 60-year period.

Photo: mos.ru by No author, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/ Young scientist

Among the cohort, 2.7% developed dementia. Using Cox proportional hazards models, the team found that for every standard deviation increase in inductive reasoning scores at age 13, the risk of dementia dropped by 16% (HR 0.84).

The protective effect extended to somatic health. Higher adolescent cognitive scores were associated with a reduced risk of general severe diseases (HR 0.90), cardiovascular disorders (HR 0.88), and diabetes (HR 0.85).

The researchers tested whether these physical ailments acted as intermediaries. While diabetes and cardiovascular diseases increased dementia risk by 1.75 to 2.13 times, they did not significantly alter the link between inductive reasoning and cognitive decline (HR remained 0.84-0.85). This suggests the cognitive influence on dementia risk is direct or partially independent of somatic health.

Verbal and spatial abilities showed no such correlation with dementia risk. To validate the findings, the team expanded the sample to 19,919 participants by adding a cohort born in 1953 and adjusting for the education levels of both participants and their parents. The results remained consistent. The study was published in Alzheimer's Research & Therapy.